A new leak hits The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The long-awaited DC game could have seen its DLC modes and characters also revealed ahead of time.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will arrive on February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC ready to show that it has a lot to contribute to DC fans. After some criticism, the game is preparing for its launch.

Unfortunately, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the subject of a number of leaks that are revealing details of its gameplay, systems and more sooner than expected. To these recent leaks is added another very recent one.

The new leak comes from Miller Ross, who has already hit the nail on the head with Marvel’s Avengers in the past. This has revealed what could be some of additional game modes and characters coming in DLC later.

Posible contenido de Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In a statement, this leaker revealed two ways. The first is a wave-based horde mode that can be played alone or with others and the second is a mode similar to one of Destiny 2’s proposals, a 4vs4vs4vs4 with PvE included.

Finally, the insider was somewhat cryptic regarding the DLC characters that could be added, but the emojis left little room for the imagination. According to Miller Ross, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would receive the Joker, Sr. Cool, Deathstroke y Dos Caras.

What would you think of this content? We remember that the latest trailer that has been published about it looks much more promising. The premise of the game can also be a great incentive for DC fans:

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Sharkthey will have to face secret and “suicide” missions, but in this case against an alien race that has invaded Earth and to mentally control the Justice League.

Superman, Batman, Green Latern, Wonder Woman, Flash and more now become enemies and it’s up to the usual villains to save the ballot this time. The game will feature classic mechanics of a single or multiplayer third-person shooter.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League saldrá para PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC on February 2, 2024. Everything that has been shared here should be taken as speculation resulting from a rumor, so we will have to wait to find out official sources.