This completely free game has had a truly impressive reception. Many people already enjoy its freneticism.

The Finals has been very well received by the community.

This free to play game is being a success, many players have been truly surprised by what it offers and that is why its first update is leaving many people delighted. The Finals is a shooter where you will form a team with two more people To achieve your goal, if you want to know our impressions, we leave them here. Now, with the arrival of its first patch, it seems that everything will improve even more.

This update will bring with it a few changes that promise to improve the quality of life of the game and of course, that will also influence the feeling of the person at the controls. If you want to know more details about what this offers, a little further down we will leave you all the information so that you do not miss any details. Pay attention because The Finals is ready to stand out about the rest of the free games. Will he get it?

This is everything that the first patch of The Finals brings

During the TGA its first season was announced and now, a lot of people are enjoying this crazy game. But let's get to what's important, the changes… On this occasion, the title will show the leaderboard after a ranked match in addition to other changes. Just below these lines we leave you the highlights that it will offer, pay attention because there are things that will greatly improve the user's feeling during their games.

You can now see your actual position on the leaderboards once you have played a ranked match. Changed the requirements for unranked tournaments from 12 to 6 matches. The Recents tab in the social screen is now working. Fixed some bug cases. Improved motion feel animation for a better experience. Fixed a bug where some doors in Las Vegas would open in the wrong direction. Waiting interactions that are initiated while moving will no longer be interrupted. prematurely.OCE/SA servers can be selected on all platforms

You have already seen the most important changes in the update and also the trailer for the first season that is now available. We remind you that It's completely free and that you can play it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. So if you haven't played it yet, we recommend that you take a look at it or at least read our first impressions to get an idea of ​​what you'll find.

It seems that the title is ready to offer a few hours of fun to anyone who takes the controls. Especially if he is a lover of frenetic shooters that are a little out of the ordinary. We will see what the future predicts for The Finals, but what is clear is that It's off to a good start. It has even managed to surpass Baldur's Gate III and GTA V in players.

