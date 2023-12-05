The Suits series could cause a change in trend in new shows that will appear in the coming years.

Suddenly Suits arrived on Netflix and experienced a brutal surge in popularity. Since it has remained in the Tops of the most viewed in numerous countries. Therefore, for some time now it has been rumored that they could do more seasons or spin-offs with some characters.

But their influence could go further and cause them to make many more legal dramas for different networks or streaming services. This is what Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, believes: “I would say that next year you will probably see a lot of lawyer shows… Sony is making a Cobra Kai movie. Why are they doing that? Because Cobra Kai was a monster on Netflix.”

What is this series about?

Suits follows the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a young man with an exceptionally brilliant mind and a photographic memory, who has always dreamed of being a lawyer. However, an incident leaves him off the traditional path to fulfill his dream. Mike, due to his ability to impersonate others in exams, makes an unconventional living.

Immersed in a problem related to drug trafficking, Mike, suspecting a trap, manages to escape from the police and ends up sneaking into a job interview at Pearson Hardman, one of the most prestigious law firms in New York.

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a shrewd and successful lawyer, is looking for a new associate. Despite company policies requiring the hiring of Harvard graduates, Harvey is impressed with Mike’s encyclopedic knowledge of the law. Even though Mike doesn’t have a license and his arrival to the interview involves a marijuana incident, Harvey decides to take a chance and offer him the job.

Suits: The key to success

Mike and Harvey’s challenge is to keep Mike’s true situation a secret: his lack of a license and formal legal education. This secret must be kept from Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the firm’s managing partner, and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), associate manager, who quickly becomes Mike’s enemy.

Throughout the series, the relationship between Mike and Harvey is complex. Their personalities constantly clash: Mike’s naivety and strict code of ethics contrast with Harvey’s coldness and apparent callousness. However, this disparity in their personalities allows them to complement each other.

Additionally, Mike develops a special relationship with Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), a paralegal at the firm. Rachel struggles with anxiety related to her exams that prevent her from pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer, and a mutual attraction soon develops between her and Mike.

As the plot of Suits progresses, Harvey reconnects with his passion for justice through the law, and both he and Mike must face ethical and personal challenges as they fight to keep their secret and navigate the unforgiving legal world and competitive from the Pearson Hardman firm.

