Studio MDHR could be working on a Cuphead sequel.

Cuphead is one of the most recognized platform video games worldwide.

Cuphead is one of the best platform games of recent years, thanks to its cartoon-inspired aesthetic classics from the 30s and their challenging gameplay that makes it a very original title. The game was developed by Studio MDHR, which has been working for years with passion and dedication to create your masterpiece and it seems that they are in a new project involved with the franchise.

It's all due to a recent offer of work that the studio is giving of development and, from what we see at first glance, perhaps it is a possible sequel to Cuphead. Of course, it's just speculation, but if you liked this title, you'll probably be interested in the following information.

Cuphead 2 could be on the way due to a job offer from Studio MDHR

Behind the Cuphead release in 2017the studio did not rest on its laurels and continued working on expanding and improving its game, with free updates, versions for other platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and a DLC called The Delicious Last Course, which was released in June 2022 and added new levels. However, Studio MDHR is not satisfied with the triumph of Cuphead and he is already thinking about his next project, about which nothing is officially known yet. However, thanks to a job offer published by the studio itself, we may have some clues about what they are up to.

Well, the studio is looking for an experienced art director to be in charge of define visual identity of their new arcade action style video game. The ideal candidate must have knowledge and skills in traditional animation and digital, character design, backgrounds and visual effects, as well as a great love for classic games from the 80s and 90s.

“We are looking for an experienced art director to come on board and help shape the visual identity of a new project here at the studio. You will be an important part of a small, passionate team that comes to work every day to create artisanal experiences that surprise and delight people. – Studio MDHR.

In reality, it is not known exactly if the new game will have any relationship with Cuphead or if it will be a new game made from scratch, but we are sure that it will be a very interesting project and eagerly awaited by fans. For now, we will have to be patient and wait for the studio to reveal more details about its new title, which will surely take a few years to be ready. Meanwhile, we can continue enjoying the installment and its DLC Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, as well as its animated series based on the video game. Studio MDHR has shown us that its creations are worth waiting for, as they are true gems of art and entertainment.

