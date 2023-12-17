Christmas is one of the most anticipated holidays around the world. Each country has its own customs and rituals to celebrate it, since not all people perform the classic carols or posadas.

In Mexico, for example, it is customary to break piñatas full of sweets, light the tree, gather as a family for dinner or exchange gifts. All of these are part of the country's traditions. Every December 24 and 25, young and old join in the solemn celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

And, according to the church, this is a date for renew, manifest the will to give and show positive virtues with others.

How is Christmas celebrated around the world?

Not all countries celebrate Christmas on the same day or in the same way. For example, in Nordic regions the celebration begins on December 23 and in Russia on January 7; while in Japan Christmas Eve matters more. But some of the “strange” customs that stand out are:

The burning of the Devil

In Guatemala, this festival is celebrated on the occasion of the birth of Christ. It consists of setting fire to silhouettes made with cardboard, old newspapers and pieces of paper to “clean up” everything bad that happened throughout the year. The tradition has its origins in the 16th centurywhen in colonial times there was no electric lighting and Guatemalans attended the procession of the Virgin of the Kings or the Immaculate Conception to illuminate their path.

Hide brooms on Christmas Eve

On the night of December 24 or Christmas Eve, people hide the brooms they have in their homes before going to sleep. This custom arises from the belief that witches roam the towns of Norway. to cast bad spells.

Place lucky cobwebs on the tree

Families in Ukraine often decorate the Christmas tree or Yalynka with cobweb decorations, because they associate arachnids with good luck due to a legend. The story goes that A widowed woman without financial resources slept with her children Among the branches of a tree, when he woke up he found that the spider web that was there had been turned into golden threads.

Santa Claus's “bad brother”

Krampus is known as the Christmas devil. This being is half goat and half demon, and has the goal of tormenting people until they become good people. Within the myth it is also thought that the “bad brother” of Santa Claus takes the bad children to the underworld.

It emerged in Germany and for many years the Catholic Church considered Krampus a scandalous celebration, since festivals are held in the streets this season. where the devil dances and terrorizes the audience.

