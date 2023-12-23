Sports movies often culminate, after rousing locker room speeches, in a dramatic bid for athletic glory. “Next Goal Wins,” directed by Taika Waititi, follows the struggle of a historically bad national soccer team, the 2011 American Samoa men's team, as they attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after from an infamous 31-0 royal thrashing against Australia.

“Next Goal Wins,” inspired by a 2014 documentary of the same name, is a sports film that delights in upending genre conventions. Michael Fassbender plays the coach hired to turn the team around. For Waititi, it's a typically deconstructionist approach that relies more on the charisma of its Polynesian cast (including Oscar Kightly and Kaimana, as trans player “Jaiyah Saelua”) than on win-or-lose drama.

“I think all my movies are feel-good movies, but I think that's becoming less normal and more risky,” Waititi says. “Which doesn't make much sense because you go to the movies to escape.”

The 48-year-old Maori filmmaker behind 2019's Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit” and 2022's “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered “Next Goal Wins” at the International Film Festival from Toronto and now It is ready to arrive in Mexican theaters on December 28.

In an interview, Waititi himself shares that he doesn't know much about football and claims to know even less after making “Next Goal Wins.” In this talk he also confesses that he is less and less interested in Hollywood, a sport from which he is already tempted to retire.

– Are you a fan of any sports movies?

– I don't really watch that many sports movies. I would say I like them, but I don't really remember many.

-Not “Any Given Sunday”? You quote her in the movie.

-I remember it was very long. Very long and with many zoom shots. No, I like that movie. I think “Cool Runnings” is probably the closest one.

– Your last “Thor” movie dismantled masculinity and superhero conventions, and “Next Goal Wins” seems equally uninterested in sports movie traditions.

– Yes… Well, my second movie (“Boy”) is a kind of deconstructed, anti-feel-good family movie. It's simply a comedy about child abuse. I guess “What We Do in the Shadows” is the same thing. I just try to fight against what would be normal cinema or what would be the normal idea of ​​what that film should be. I'm interested in football, but I'm not passionate about it. I don't care, like I care about stories about people, stories about family.

– Your films often return to the idea of ​​family. You've said that your notion of family is not defined by blood.

– I have a big family, but a couple of friends are much closer to me than any of my family. For me, this idea that blood family is so important comes from when villages were small and people in Europe were obsessed with keeping the bloodline alive. I just don't think it's that important anymore. Adoption is a great thing because it's not about who you come from, it's about who raises you. You adopt a child, they become a version of you because of the things you teach them and how you raise them.

– Was there something in your upbringing that led you to feel this way?

– Having my own children solidified this hunch I had. Part of this comes from wondering why there is still racism and how there are still those who raise children to be homophobic. It is clear that it is the families who perpetuate the ideas they were taught. You just hope that the cycles change enough and break enough as society moves forward. If you simply raise your children not to be anti-gay, your children probably won't be. It's really easy.

Taika Waititi, director de “Next Goal Wins”. AFP/V. Macon

– Along with the “Reservation Dogs” series, which you helped create, “Next Goal Wins” captures indigenous people in a way that is celebratory and less serious than we often see in movies.

– For good reason, there needs to be respect. But I think that Polynesians, Pasifika, are very self-critical. We like to laugh at ourselves. If this were made by a Westerner or was a white-directed movie, it would be too respectful of the saccharine bullshit type… That's why Native Americans have been misrepresented for so long in film. It's not because it's not an authentic representation of what she looks like. They are always portrayed as stoic, mysterious, calm and wise characters who speak with wise advice passed down from their ancestors. It's like, God, what a boring existence if that's the way you live. And it's not the way we live. That's why I really believe that films about cultures should be made by people from that culture or who have at least lived in that culture.

– What was it like assembling a cast of mostly indigenous actors for a production filmed in Hawaii?

– Being able to swim while you're filming and go to the beach before work and after work when the sun goes down and you're losing light, go home, play with the kids, have dinner. Now I understand why Adam Sandler made all those movies in Hawaii. Many people like to torture themselves in the movies. They want to go live in the snow, eat corpses and live the experience. I don't. I grew up poor and I don't want to go back to that. Basically, I hate working and want to retire, but if I have to work, I'll make it as enjoyable as possible.

– But you work all the time.

– Yes, but do I do it? People say I work all the time. Only I know the truth. Listen, your name may be in a lot of headlines about the job you're apparently doing. It doesn't mean you're doing it. Having some press release about my involvement in a project means that someone else is doing the work. It's not me who does the work.

– Are you saying you're not making a “Star Wars” movie?

– I'm not saying anything at all. I don't have any of these conversations because I'm not allowed to.

– This year Hollywood experienced a very long strike, how did you spend your time?

-This summer I was in Europe, enjoying the sun, back on the beaches. It's all I want to do for the rest of my life. Go to the beach. I grew up on the beaches and then worked for so long without having the opportunity to go back to the beach until this movie. This is probably what reminded me of it, just like Michael's character learning that there is more to life than football, that there is more to life than movies. There is more to life than being in the entertainment industry. You think it's going to be great – what a great life it will be in show business. Hollywood is just sad people eating lukewarm food out of cardboard boxes in offices with windows facing other offices.

– But have you started to think about whether you need to continue working?

– Oh! I know I don't (I need it). My plan now is basically to find a way to quit (laughs). Discover how I can comfortably stop doing something. What I have to do is take a big piece of wood and some sandpaper and just sand it down. Keep sanding it every day until I die… In my backyard looking at the sea.

History that goes beyond football

“Next Goal Wins” tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, which suffered the worst defeat in World Cup history, losing 31-0 to Australia in 2001. With the World Cup 2014 approaching, the team hires a maverick coach (Michael Fassbender) to help them change their fortunes.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions