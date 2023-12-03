That of the TSS Duke of Lancaster is a story of ships, treasure hunters and chests full of wonders, although in this case the chest is the ship itself and the treasure has little to do with doubloons or gold ducats. It may sound strange, but this peculiar marine adventure has nothing conventional about it. That’s why it’s worth starting at the end, with how Oliver Moazzezi and some colleagues rescued a fabulous treasure made up of more than 50 arcade machines.

Visiting an old ship. A few years ago, in 2009, a group of explorers who liked to walk through abandoned buildings decided to visit an old ship stranded in Llannerch-y-Mor, Mostyn, a town located in the northwest of Wales. The ship in question was called TSS Duke of Lancaster, it was a 114 m ferry that had been out of service for several decades and its rusty appearance was worthy of a relic of the seas. None of this deterred the adventurers.

Camera in hand, they slipped below deck, walked through the corridors and cabins and took some photos that they later shared on a forum with other Urbex (Urban exploration) enthusiasts. It didn’t take long for the images of the TSS Duke of Lancaster to circulate and attract attention, although among a somewhat different community: that of fans of arcade recreational machines.

Of revelations and intuition. The photos had been taken at night and did not stand out for their quality, but they were sharp enough for Oliver Moazzezi and his fellow fans of old arcade machines to notice a detail that made them put on their guard: among other things, the images showed some machines Arcadian; or rather, a good number of arcade machines full of dust and cobwebs, but apparently well preserved.

For another person that would not have mattered much. Not for Moazzezi, a video game collector, passionate about classic arcade games and who automatically launched himself into the complex mission of finding out who was the owner of that ship lost on the coast of Wales. It may not sound very epic, but there have been simpler treasure hunts than the convoluted path that Moazzezi had to undertake to, step by step and with great patience, pull the thread until contacting the owners of the Duke of Lancaster.





The treasure hunt. “I spent eight months trying to contact the owners of the place where the machines had been photographed. I called the city hall, I called the city post office… I called everywhere. And with each new call I got a new lead for the puzzle that would lead me to the owners,” Moazzezi told years later to The Arcade Blogger.

The effort was rewarded. In January 2011 he located the ship’s owners and finally heard the two good news he had been waiting to hear: they confirmed that the boats were for sale and that he could see them in person in Mostyn.

A few weeks later Moazzezi was already on the road, along with two other collectors, to enter that old stranded ferry full of surprises. Expectations were high. And the boat did not disappoint. The collector and his colleagues came across the mother of arcade treasures: none other than dozens and dozens of well-preserved arcade machines, all before 1983.

A time capsule (arcade version). “I couldn’t believe that all those games had been there and then, one day in 1983, the ship was closed, never to be opened again for legal reasons,” Moazzezi told The Arcade Blogger in 2016. “Those games had seen summers and winters.” through the portholes: how the Sun rose and set for 30 years. They were just there.”

To make it easier for us to understand what they saw and felt as they walked through the halls of that rusty but fascinating arcade time capsule, the team recorded a fascinating video showing the machines covered in the dust of the years. Some are dilapidated. Others seem to wait for a player to insert a penny into their slot before getting going.





Who follows her… he gets it, the saying goes. In the case of Moazzezi and her companions, the maxim was fulfilled, although, yes, at the cost of following and pursuing her much more than usual. For months they had to negotiate and renegotiate with the owners of the machines in a complicated tug of war that almost ran aground on more than one occasion. It was not so. They achieved white smoke.

But that did not mean that the collectors had gotten their way and the story was going to be resolved with a happy ending for game lovers.

Water, rush and cranes. When the team returned to the Duke of Lancaster they found that the situation was not the same as what they had seen during their first visit. Someone had broken into the boat and stolen the window frames to sell them for scrap, leaving the machines unprotected, exposed to the elements and rain of North Wales. The collectors had to manage to push the arcade machines to the most sheltered area of ​​the ship, but even there the water that seeped in from outside continued to reach them.

It was not the only challenge they had to face. The owner of the ship had given them the OK, but in exchange for very demanding conditions: the team would have to remove all the machines in just 10 days so that maintenance work could then be carried out on the ferry. And that, being heavy and quite large machines, required using a crane and maneuvering across the deck.





Impossible, who said impossible? It is one thing that the operation seemed impossible. Another very different thing that it was. As Arcade Blogger reports, the team managed to bring together a dozen and a half collectors and arcade enthusiasts who facilitated the fundraising, the rental of several vans and a crane, and the delicate work of removing the machines. In total, just over fifty games that had been forgotten since the 80s were saved.

From the bowels of the ship they took machines from Ground Shaker, Vintage Time Warp, Galaxy Wars or Space Invaders Part II. “The older ones are very obscure, like Meadows Gypsy Juggler and bowling games, Exidy SideTrak and TailGunner 2. There were games that everyone knows, of course, like Space Invaders, Missile Command, Battlezone machines and Atari Asteroids,” Maozzezi tells CNN. Some of these devices did not work when they were rescued, but they have been able to regain life thanks to the skill and determination of the collectors.

Bonus track: What were the machines doing there? The story of how the Duke of Lancaster’s arcade machines were saved is fascinating, but it leaves a no less curious question: What were more than 50 old arcade machines doing inside a decrepit 4,000-ton ship stranded on the coast of Llannerch-y-? Mor, northwest Wales? To answer it we need to review the different lives that the old ship had. And no, the thing about lives, in the plural, is not an error.

The Duke of Lancaster was built in the mid-1950s in Belfast and was designed to operate as a ferry on the route between Heysham and Belfast, although it would end up sailing the waters of much of Europe. During her extensive career she dedicated herself to transporting passengers and vehicles until in 1979 she ended up in the hands of an investor who decided to reconsider the use of her completely. She docked it, renamed it The Fun Ship and converted it into nothing more nor less than a kind of mega facility dedicated to leisure, with a bar, lounge and a room equipped with arcade machines.

That was the case at least for a while, until The Fun Ship was forced to close due to legal obstacles. When it closed it did so with all its array of arcades inside and became, to the regret of its owners and the immense joy of 21st century collectors, a time capsule of arcade games.

