We bring an interesting video related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can find out that The Pokémon Company has already launched a new project as part of the overall Snorlax Project in Japan. This is a special 4-episode original short anime series as part of this year's Project Snorlax in Japan.

This series tells the story of a Snorlax and a lone Cubone, delving into the drama of this second Pokémon. The anime is made by Polygon Pictures, known for its work on animated productions and, after the first, you can watch the second episode below:

⛄Episode 3 released⛄

━━━━━━━━━━━#Snorlax and Karakara

━━━━━━━━━━━

Karakara is happy to find Snorlax's footprints.

After following his footsteps, Snorlax was not there and he felt depressed…? #Project Snorlax pic.twitter.com/KeEoU5r8zR —[Official]Project Kabigon (@project_kabigon) December 22, 2023

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

