Al-Amira Aisha or Princess Aisha, a 17 day old Palestinian baby died as a result of an Israeli bombing in southern Gaza. Photo/AP via WSPA

GAZA – He was born in the middle of the war, in a hospital without electricity in Gaza south, Palestine, which is bombarded by the military every day Israel. The family named her al-Amira Aisha, and was called “Princess Aisha”.

He had not yet completed his third week of life, but died as a result of an Israeli military airstrike that destroyed his family's home on Tuesday.

The extended family was asleep when the attack leveled their apartment building in Rafah before dawn, said Suzan Zoarab, the baby's grandmother and a survivor of the bombing.

Hospital officials said 27 people died, among them al-Amira Aisha and her 2-year-old brother, Ahmed.

“Just 2 weeks old. His name hasn't even been registered yet,” said Suzan, whose voice trembled as she spoke from the hospital bedside of her son, who was also injured in Israeli aerial bombardment.

The tragedy experienced by this family occurred when the number of Palestinian deaths due to Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza approached 20,000.

Zoarab's family is among the few Palestinians in Gaza who remain in their own home.

Israel's onslaught, one of the most destructive of the 21st century, has displaced some 1.9 million people—more than 80% of the Gaza region's population—leading them to seek refuge in UN schools, hospitals, tent camps or in road.

But Zoarab's family continues to live in their three-story apartment building. Suzan's two sons have apartments on higher floors, but the extended family gathers on the ground floor because they believe it is safer.

When the attack occurred, at least 13 members of the Zoarab family were killed, including a journalist, Adel, as well as refugees who had taken shelter nearby.