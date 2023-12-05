Suara.com – Not long ago, Doctor Richard Lee admitted that he wanted to study Islam with the famous Chinese-Indonesian preacher, Ustaz Felix Siauw.

However, he actually received negative sentiment from his colleagues after expressing his intention to study Islam.

This story was revealed by the owner of the Athens beauty clinic while chatting with Dondy Tan on his YouTube channel.

“After we met, I had lunch with Ustaz Felix Siauw. I said (I wanted to study Islam),” said Richard Lee, quoted from his YouTube channel, Dr. Richard Lee, MARS on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

More clearly, Richard Lee said that he was accused of wanting to remarry or have polygamy because he wanted to study Islam.

“As soon as I said I wanted to study, my friends all said to me, ‘Why Chard, do you want to get married again?’,” explained Richard Lee.

It is known that Richard Lee is a beauty doctor who adheres to the Protestant Christian religion.

Since childhood, he has embraced Christianity. In fact, his family is classified as a devout Christian.

Currently, the man who was born in Medan on October 11 1985 has a wife named Renni Effendi or who is familiarly called Doctor Renni.

The two have been married since September 22 2012. Approximately 11 years of building a household together, Richard Lee and his wife have been blessed with a child.