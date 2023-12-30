Suara.com – The Regional Police or Polda Jambi has approved a resident from the Anak Dalam Tribe (SAD) to become an educational participant at the Women's Police School (Polwan) through the 2023 Polri Rekpro recruitment.

Head of the Jambi Regional Police, Police Inspector Rusdi Hartono in Jambi, Saturday (30/12/2023), said that this selection was a form of Polri's concern for the existence of the Anak Dalam Tribe, which is an indigenous Jambi tribe.

“In recent years, the National Police has provided opportunities for the Anak Dalam tribe, who are native to Jambi, to join the police,” said Rusdi, as reported by Antara.

Rusdi said that previously there were three male police officers who had been assigned to Merangin, Sarolangun and Bungo Regencies.

Furthermore, the Jambi Regional Police again opened the opportunity for SAD residents to take part in the Rekpro NCO selection for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

The name of the participant who passed was Nia Kurnia, who was recruited from the Batanghari Police. Nia Kurnia will attend a women's police school.

“This is one of the important points that the Jambi Regional Police really cares about the indigenous people of Jambi,” he said.

Rusdi emphasized that Nia Kurnia was declared to have passed the selection after taking various stages of tests including physical, health and academic tests.

He said that the presence of personnel from the Anak Dalam Tribe increased the confidence and trust of the tribe that they also had the same potential and opportunities to become part of the police.

“They are children of the nation, I assure you that all have the same potential and opportunities,” he said.