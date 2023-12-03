Quintanilla del Coco is a small town in the Arlanza region, in Burgos, where barely fifty residents live. For days, however, it has been starring in headlines, tweets, reports on state networks and radio stations and, above all, a heated debate about animal welfare in the livestock sector. The reason: there, in its fields, rises “the farm of terror”nickname with which the Animal Welfare Observatory refers to the pig farm of the town’s mayor.

The title that Animal Welfare (OBA) has given to the farm may seem exaggerated, but the group has accompanied it with an certainly terrifying video that shows animals with brutal hernias, ulcers and serious wounds, pigpens with slurry, larvae and rats and even corpses and scenes of cannibalism among the pigs themselves. Its owner has already denied the major claim and assures that both the Board and the Seprona inspectors have verified that “everything is correct.”

“The Farm of Terror”. So it refers to the OBA to a pig farm in Quintanilla del Coco, Burgos, and which is made up of half a dozen buildings with approximately 5,0000 pigs. The NGO is convinced that the animals at the facility are condemned to such “extreme” “suffering” that they have reported the case and gone to the Lerma Court to file a complaint against the business. They accuse him of alleged crimes of animal abuse, with aggravating circumstances of death, and others related to the market and consumers. Also scam.





A picture is better… than a thousand words, the saying goes. In the case of the Quintanilla del Coco farm, however, what OBA has provided is not an image, but a video of just over two minutes, in which you can see the conditions in which it claims the pigs live in the farms. Burgos facilities. He has posted the piece on YouTube and on his own website so that anyone interested in the case can see it, but it is not suitable for all audiences. The recording shows animals with serious injuries, corpses and scenes of cannibalism.

From larvae to rats, corpses, wounds and cannibalism. The list of outrages seen in the video is long, and difficult to digest. Here is a summary not suitable for all sensitivities: decomposing corpses thrown among garbage, babies trembling and trapped in bars, dying piglets, enormous hernias, breast tumors and uterine prolapses, bleeding wounds, pigs splashing in slurry, among larvae and rats and caretakers beating them.

One of the most terrible recordings, however, is the one that shows cannibal behavior among animals. “Several pigs were eating another one that was still alive,” the author of the recordings released by OBA explains to the Europa Press agency. “They were biting its front right leg and it was bleeding. Even the water in the drinking trough was dyed red.” .

The video also shows an animal with a hernia weighing around seven kilos and others with gangrenous lesions on the tail or ears, which would demonstrate, for the group, that scenes of cannibalism are no exception. The NGO warns that the conditions on the farm entail risks that can affect consumers, such as the transmission of salmonellosis or eptospirosis.





Images captured for months. El País specifies that at least part of the videos were recorded by a man who approached the farm after noticing the screams of the animals and the stench. Over the course of months, between May and October of this year, he allegedly infiltrated the Quintanilla facilities several nights. “What I saw there is the most horrifying thing I have ever seen in my life,” he says: “Pigs that were blind or had hernias weighing more than seven kilos, others that couldn’t move and had to crawl to eat. They also had no veterinary care and some died of starvation.”

OBA speaks directly of “one of the most severe cases of animal abuse” that it has addressed to date. “The suffering of the pigs on that farm is extreme, many suffer a slow and painful death,” censures Julia Elizalde, campaign manager. Both on her website and on networks and the YouTube video itself, the NGO also points out a supermarket chain that, it claims, receives meat from the Burgos farm. It has even launched a collection of signatures for the multinational to “implement basic welfare standards.”

Animal welfare stamps. If the alleged case of animal abuse at the Burgos farm has achieved such an impact, it is not only because of the crudeness of the video distributed by OBA. There is another factor that is equally or even more striking, as El País reveals: in 2019 the farm achieved two animal welfare seals issued by the prestigious AENOR and IRTA – the latter linked to the Generalitat of Catalonia – and for more than four years it has enjoyed Welfair certification. What’s more, AENOR would have audited it six times and the last record is from August.

After breaking the controversy and carrying out an emergency inspection, both entities have decided to suspend the seal and also remove the Burgos farm from the Welfair system. In any case, AENOR emphasizes to the PRISA newspaper that since 2018 they have canceled the certification of just over a hundred companies, which would represent a minimal part of those accredited, “less than 1%.” The entity has also explained to La Voz that during its audits at the Burgos facilities “no situations were observed” such as those shown in the video.





In the recording you can see animals with serious hernias, prolapses and tumors.

All in order. That is what the owner of the farm, Domingo del Pozo Martínez, who also serves as mayor of the town, maintains. In statements to Europa Press, the businessman has denied that his animals are in the conditions shown by the NGO in its video and insists that both the regional administration and the Civil Guard have been able to verify that everything is in order. “The only thing I can say is that technicians from the Board and members of Seprona have been here and have seen that everything is correct and perfect,” emphasizes Del Pozo Martínez before slipping that the OBA video may show another exploitation.

“Totally false”. “Some time ago another farm from I don’t know where found out that folded photos were circulating, or I don’t know,” insists the rancher. In his he assures that both the permits and the veterinary documentation, that related to the food chain and that corresponding to animal welfare are “in order.”

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of Castilla y León, Mariano Veganzones, has also assured that the OBA images are “totally false” and “do not correspond to reality.” In any case, the group maintains its complaint, which includes the scam due to the alleged inconsistency between what the animal welfare seal must accredit and the practices appreciated on the farm, and demands measures of a “structural nature.” What’s more, he is already considering filing another complaint for an alleged dumping ground for bodies near the farm.

