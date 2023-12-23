Loading player

On Thursday, in the hours following the armed attack on the university of Prague, in the Czech Republic, during which 14 people were killed, a photo showing a group of students crouching on a ledge of the university premises circulated widely on social networks , as they tried to hide from the shooter (who was found dead by the police a few minutes after the end of the attack). The photo was published on the front page of several European newspapers on Friday, including the Times of London.

In all likelihood the photo is taken from one of the videos filmed during the attack, and then covered by many international newspapers. In the first hours after the attack, however, little or nothing was known about the circumstances in which the crouching boys had ended up on the ledge.

During the night between Thursday and Friday, Czech public radio managed to interview one of the girls who had taken refuge on the ledge, who told how she ended up there together with the other students. Czech radio does not report either the name or the age of the girl, who probably preferred to remain anonymous: she only writes that she is currently hospitalized in the main hospital in Prague due to a hand injury.

The girl said that she initially did not realize that someone was shooting inside the university: at a certain point, however, one of the shots passed through the door of the classroom where she was. Immediately afterwards, according to her testimony, she and some boys hid under the desks. The shooter left, but then “came back and started trying to break down the classroom door,” the girl said. Only then did she and other students leave the window and hide on the ledge of the fourth floor of the building, which houses the Philosophy faculty.

After waiting “for a long time”, the boys and girls on the ledge feared that the shooter had come out of a window and was about to reach them: they therefore jumped downstairs, where there was a balcony, and after breaking a window they re-entered the building. The girl also said that some people fell into the street: Czech radio does not add any other details, and it is not clear in what condition these people are who, according to the girl, fell from the ledge.

Another video shot during the attack seems to confirm the girl's version: several people can be seen jumping from the ledge onto the balcony on the lower floor of the building.

