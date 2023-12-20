Dave Filoni reveals juicy details about the anticipated confrontation between Thrawn and the pilot

In the vast and exciting universe of Star Wars, each new chapter brings with it a mix of nostalgia and freshness. The Disney+ series, created by Dave Filoni, is no exception. As we dive into this new tale, Filoni, the mastermind behind some of Star Wars' most beloved creations, leads us into an epic showdown: Grand Admiral Thrawn versus Hera Syndulla.

Filoni's legacy

Dave Filoni, known for his work on animated series such as The Clone Wars and Rebels, has created a true legacy at Lucasfilm. Now, with Ahsoka, his animated creations come to life in live action. Filoni has emerged as a primary creative force in Star Wars, second only to George Lucas. Ahsoka, the main character who debuted in The Clone Wars, serves as a bridge between these stories, weaving a story that continues the plot of Rebels.

The scheming and calculating Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen, is a character that has captured the imagination of fans since his appearance. At the end of Ahsoka's first season, Thrawn escapes exile, preparing for what is to come. According to Filoni, Thrawn and Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, are destined to clash. Hera, the pilot of the Ghost and mother of Jacen, faces challenges both on the battlefield and in the political arena, battling bureaucrats who question her power as a general.

Ahsoka's environment and its characters

In Ahsoka, we follow characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, as they search for their friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Although Hera stays behind to confront her critics in the New Republic, anticipation of her confrontation with Thrawn continues to build.

The confrontation between both characters promises to be more than a simple physical battle; It is a duel of strategies and wills. Both generals, with their respective skills and cunning, find themselves in a game of galactic chess, each moving their pieces toward an inevitable clash.

An icon in the evolution of Star Wars

At the heart of the series is Ahsoka Tano, a character who has transcended his animated origin to become an icon of the saga. Created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka debuted in The Clone Wars, captivating fans with her rebellious spirit and growth as a Jedi. Now, in his eponymous series, Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, immerses himself in missions full of action and drama, exploring never-before-seen facets of his character and his impact on the Star Wars universe. This evolution reflects Filoni's ability to develop complex characters beloved by fans of the saga.

The plot of “Ahsoka” not only focuses on its protagonist, but also provides space for the development of secondary and new characters, enriching the Star Wars narrative. Each episode is a journey through the Myths and legends of the franchise, where past and present intertwine. The role of characters like Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger adds layers of complexity and connection to the extended Star Wars universe, demonstrating the storytelling mastery of Filoni and his team.

Filoni's vision and the future of the series

Filoni continues to expand the Star Wars universe with a vision that balances the new and the familiar. The Ahsoka series not only promises action and adventure, but also delves into the complexities of its characters, setting the stage for more fascinating stories in this galaxy far, far away.