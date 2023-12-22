Las Steam winter sales have started, so it's time for our wallet to tremble at the great discounts in the Valve store. So that you don't waste your time, we have selected a good variety of video games at irresistible prices. Of course, keep in mind that the offers will last until January 4 at 7:00 p.m. (Peninsular time).

Action

God of War for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Kratos' return is in Nordic lands, so he has to face a new pantheon of gods. Red Dead Redemption 2 for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Probably the best open world ever made and a Rockstar masterpiece. Resident Evil 4 for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Pure remake signed by Capcom with Leon S. Kennedy destroying skulls in deep Spain. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for 34.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). Cal Kestis is back to do his thing against the Empire and continue training as a Jedi. DOOM Eternal for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). The best FPS in recent years? Certainly a hell of a candidate.

RPG





Elden Ring for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The universe created by Hidetaka Miyazaki is absurdly large, dense and deep, but with the same level of suffering. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). You better master the ancient art of parry or you will bite the dust more than you would like. Diablo IV for 41.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). The legendary Blizzard saga proposes us to return to Sanctuary again to enter a loop of endless action. Starfield for 48.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). Reviled by many, loved by others, the truth is that if you love Bethesda here is an essential appointment. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 7.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). The magnum opera of Todd Howard and company with a realm of fantasy like no other.

Adventure and platforms





Hogwarts Legacy for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The best video game ever created about Harry Potter, as simple as that. Death Stranding: Director's Cut for 4.99 euros (previously 9.99 euros). Hideo Kojima always surprises and his proposal with Norman Reedus is hopelessly captivating. It Takes Two for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). GOTY 2021 is one of the best cooperative titles you can take on. Sonic Frontiers for 23.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The return of the blue hedgehog to the 3D format has been phenomenal and is an exception in the history of the IP. Sea of ​​Thieves 2023 Edition for 4.99 euros (previously 9.99 euros). Gather your friends, go to sea and enjoy the waves being a true pirate.

Strategy





Anno 1800 for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). The Industrial Revolution is making its way and we are called to lead it. Frostpunk for 5.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The world has gone to hell and the only remnants of humanity that remain are trying to survive in an eternal winter. Total War: WARHAMMER III for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Games Workshop fantasy at the service of the minds of Creative Assembly. Sid Meier's Civilization VI for 5.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). There is no way for a title in the franchise to disappoint and the sixth installment continues to force us to be unparalleled strategists.

Aliens: Dark Descent for 24.79 euros (previously 39.99 euros). Xenomorphs, xenomorphs everywhere.

Indies





Dave the Diver for 15.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros). Absolute revelation of 2023 that, even if it was not reduced by a cent, is totally worth it. Stardew Valley for 9.37 euros (before 13.99 euros). The thing about Eric Barone makes no sense, since he single-handedly brought forward the absolute benchmark of the farm genre. Deep Rock Galactic for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros). Cooperative space shooter with procedural environments. It sounds wonderful. Cocoon for 18.39 euros (before 22.99 euros). Surprising first release from the creator of Limbo and Inside with his new studio, showing that he is right again. Blasphemous 2 for 22.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). The Game Kitchen continues to bet on El Penitente, although going towards a metroidvania aspect that feels fabulous.

Driving





Forza Horizon 5 for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The beautiful Riviera Maya fully available for you to explore and enjoy with crazy tests. art of rally for 13.74 euros (before 24.99 euros). Don't let the low poly visual style fool you; You are facing a real drift challenge. Forza Motorsport for 55.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). The most recent title in the saga allows us to enjoy closed circuits at the highest speed. Need for Speed ​​Unbound for 9.79 euros (previously 69.99 euros). EA's move did not turn out very well commercially, so it is an ideal time to take over street racing. LEGO 2K Drive for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The block brand never disappoints, this time trying to replicate the Playground Games formula.

Sports





EA SPORTS FC 24 for 27.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). The only football simulator up to the task continues to offer a very realistic experience. PGA TOUR 2K23 for 14.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Lovers of clubs, the green and Jon Rahm cannot miss a new annual title.

NBA 2K24 for 20.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The same thing happens with the most important basketball league on the entire planet. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for 17.99 euros (previously 494.99 euros). Iconic to say the least, the two games of the most famous skater are essential.

WWE 2K23 for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros). He dominates wrestling with some of the most famous stars in the ring.

Lucha





Mortal Kombat 1 for 34.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). NetherRealm Studios has restarted the saga and the game has turned out wonderfully, preserving all the brutality. Street Fighter 6 for 39.59 euros (before 59.99 euros). Great year for fighting and Capcom's sixth game only confirms that idea. Sifu for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Epic fights, huge slaps and mastery of martial arts is what you need to overcome this journey.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Arc System Works only knows how to give us incredible animations and frenetic combat. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 14.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). You know, the adventures of Goku and company once again never fail.

In VidaExtra | The 26 best free video games you can play right now