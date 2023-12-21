Shopping cart upgrades and private games are coming to the digital gaming platform, just in time for Christmas sales.

Valve throw one update for your platform of games in digitalwhether in PC or Steam Deck, along with time for offers of Christmas. Among its options are those of marking titles as “private” and making gifts online.

“Starting today, users who have agreed to participate in the Steam client beta will see a new version of the shopping cart when they check out in the Steam store.

These users will also be able to mark the games they have in their library as private,” they comment from the update's official page.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

First we have to talk about the updates to the shopping cart, which now includes several very useful new features that will surely be appreciated by many users.

The first is that of bulk gifts, you can now buy gifts for different friends (also for yourself) without having to make separate purchases. “The inclusion of messages on gifts has been simplified to facilitate the checkout process.”

Another is the same cart on all devices, items will appear wherever you are logged into Steam. “Please note that during the beta phase, you can only access the cart through the client beta,” they warn.

Lastly – and something they talk about in more depth – is about private purchases: “the new cart allows you to mark a game as private before completing the purchase; the privacy of your games can be defined even before purchasing them.”

The logo does not change and each Steam Deck remains unique

On these private games on steam, the company says it has long made it possible to assign different privacy levels in the profile and library. But there are times when it is preferable not to include some of them in those lists.

“Starting today, you will be able to mark specific games as private and they will disappear from anywhere other users can see them. This includes: whether you own the game, your in-game status, your playing time, and your activity in that game.

This form of additional control allows you to keep most of the games in your Steam library visible to your friends, so they can see what you play and play with you, while also keeping some of the games private,” they assure.

Mark a game on Steam as private It is very simple, but before doing anything through the platform you have to make sure that you have the latest update installed.

“Games can be marked as private in three places: in the shopping cart, in your game list (accessible from a web browser), and from the Steam client library (by going to the game page). game > gear icon > 'Manage')”, says Valve.

In the frequently asked questions about this and other issues you can find more information about private games, so everything is well resolved before proceeding.

“We are working on other updates also related to the payment process, so be sure to send us your feedback and report errors,” they comment.

Now what Steam client updates just for Christmas sales with the new options to mark games as “private“let's see what more than one user releases them with.