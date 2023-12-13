Here we bring more content! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that it has been published a new official trailer focused on the initial Pokémon that we can find in this second part of the DLC:

New promotional video for the Indigo Disc DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple pic.twitter.com/xen1SKxZQX — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) December 13, 2023

Following the most recent leaks, fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the channel. official Pokémon on YouTube. We won't take our eyes off it!

