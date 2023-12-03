Galactic Starcruiser was the pompous name given to the world’s first ‘Star Wars’ themed hotel. Its opening was scheduled for spring 2022 inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and was a true luxury intended only for the wealthiest fans and delivered. $4,809 was the price that a two-night experience could cost for a single person.

There were cheaper prices, yes, but they can all be described as astronomical: a single night, $1,209 per guest, $5,299 for two nights for a couple with a child in a special room that imitated the cabin of the Millennium Falcon. One hundred rooms, the most expensive hotel in Disneyland. And also one of the most ruinous businesses that Disney has ever built.

The reason for that price: we are, more than a hotel, before a small themed amusement park for big rich kids. A hyperspace jump takes us to the Halcyon space cruise, where we will meet from special rooms such as the casino or the cantina to actors embodying characters like Rey, Chewbacca or Kylo Ren. There is even some role-playing in the visit: you could be part of the First Order or the Resistance, and that would condition your stay at the hotel with small missions and entertainment.

And once inside, a series of activities that are more in line with the spirit of a cruise ship and its multidisciplinary entertainment than with a typical hotel: lightsaber combat tutorials, virtual X-Wing rides and even an excursion to the planet Batuu. Of course, there is plenty of additional content that can be added to the experience for modest prices, such as wearing Jedi robes or renting gala dresses from Coruscant’s high society.

On the edge of the galaxy

This project was going to be the core and most attractive (and enviable) point of Galaxy’s Edge, the corner of Disneyland set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe that the company had inaugurated in 2019 at a cost of one billion dollars and that included two attractions, five restaurants and nine shops. Before the opening of Galactic Starcruiser in March 2022, Galaxy’s Edge was already showing signs that it was not performing well at all, with attendance figures lower than expected. The income deficit finally skyrocketed with the arrival of COVID in 2020.

Disney thought, amid all the uncertainty, that it should opt for safe, closed places where customers would not fear becoming infected. This is how he opted for this colossal building that, however, a year and a half after its opening, in the spring of this year, had to announce that it would close its doors, since the initial drought went to a situation of barely any reserves. On September 30, a year and a few months after its inauguration, the Halcyon made its last trip, and reservations for later dates were refunded to customers.

Accident story

The debacle of the project began from the beginning, when Disney came face to face with reality: just one year after its inauguration, in March 2023, it announced that starting in October they would only accept two weekly reservations, instead of three or three. four who accepted at first. They didn’t even have time to make that change effective with the recent closure. in September. And it’s not the only slap the amusement park business has received recently.





Along with the announcement of goodbye to Galactic Starcruiser, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that they were abandoning plans to build a campus in Lake Nona, Florida, where they were going to relocate no less than two thousand employees from California. It was a plan that had been in place since July 2021, proposed by the company’s previous CEO, Bob Chapek. The initial move date was 2022-2023, but it was soon delayed to 2026, before announcing that the project was cancelled.

In reality, this latest delay is related to the long conflict that Disney has with the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and which has to do, among other things, with the company’s opposition to the governor’s infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. And that, by the way, involves another controversy: Pixar animators stating that the company supports the gay community in the gallery and then does the opposite internally.





There have been 350 million dollars that Disney left behind in just the year and a half of the Galactic Starcruiser’s life, after investing 400 in the construction. As industry consultant Dennis Spiegel told Forbes, “in the theme park industry, we live off repeat visits,” but the high price of the Galactic Starcruiser made this practice prohibitive.

Despite this momentary fiasco, it is worth remembering that Disney is not doing badly with its parks: in fact, it is the core of its business. While Disney+ is a drain on money and subscribers, it is not yet clear how it will be profitable, the parks provide consistent benefits: last year, for example, about $8 billion.

The disastrous miscalculation of the Galactic Starcruiser seems to come from a combination of factors: Spiegel says that only 100 rooms did not allow the monstrous expense of a high-tech hotel and where almost all the staff are actors to be recovered by a hair’s breadth. Added to that was the change of CEO, the general crisis and the bad post-COVID moment for the parks. A small disaster that should not make us forget, in any case, that If Disney continues to be an entertainment giant, it is thanks to projects in parks like this.

Header: Disney

In Xataka | The seven most expensive and gigantic amusement parks ever built