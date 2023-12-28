Suara.com – Indonesian U-20 national team player Iqbal Gwijangge tells about the training patterns of Garuda Nusantara players during TC in Qatar.

He said that from the first day he and the team practiced injury prevention and from the following day until Wednesday they trained with quite high intensity.

“Thank God, from the first day we trained to prevent injuries, then on the second day the intensity started to increase until today. Earlier we had power training which I think is very good for players, to increase our power and stamina, muscles and endurance,” explained the player who plays as a central defender, as quoted from the PSSI website.

Indonesian National Team Captain Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge (center) and his colleagues take part in training ahead of the second match in Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at Training Field A at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, East Java, Sunday (12/11/2023) . BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/aww.

“Tomorrow we only have team tactical (training) because on Thursday (28/12) there is an internal game. And I think all the players are in good condition, the players' recovery is also running optimally,” he continued.

Iqbal Gwijangge hopes that the training camp (TC) in Qatar for approximately one week will bear sweet fruit to fulfill the big mission of reaching the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Before entering the 2025 U-20 World Cup, the captain of the U-17 national team at the 2023 U-17 World Cup wants Garuda Nusantara to successfully undergo two tournaments in 2024, namely the AFF U-19 Cup and the U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers to then qualify for the world championship. U-20 by becoming semifinalists in the 2025 U-20 Asian Cup.

“Personal target, every training I want to give 100 percent of the most important thing, and hopefully we can penetrate the first team until the U-20 World Cup. I ask for prayers and support from the community, hopefully we can represent Indonesia in the U-20 World Cup later,” said Iqbal.

“For this team, I hope we can qualify for all the events we are participating in. There is the AFF Cup, Asian Cup and even qualifying for the U-20 World Cup. Hopefully we can qualify, so we ask for support from all Indonesian people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the physical trainer for the Indonesian U-20 national team, Alex Aldha, explained that there were two focuses to be achieved in the TC in Qatar.

Both aspects are related to data on the muscle strength of each player.

“First, an initial test of strength data, namely 80 percent upper body and 20 percent lower body. Then it increases the importance of individual training for all players. So apart from team training, there is individual training independently,” he explained.