He Squid Game It is not only one of the most loved and loved series by millions of fans around the world. In fact the production of South Korea for Netflixswept the viewership ratings a few years ago and its hype has been such that a legendary contest has also been created on the same platform.

But what has really surprised us is that the Korean brand also wants to land in the video game industry. That is what we have been able to deduce through a publication on the Variety portal. In fact it seems that the Squid Game It will have its own video game.

A video game that will be inspired by the world of the series and that is also being produced by the company itself. Netflix, which once again places its full confidence in the prestige and depth of the name of the Korean series. These are some details of the game:

It can be played from Netflix It will be part of the company's game catalog. It will be free if we have a subscription to the streaming service. It will be released in 2024, with a launch window yet to be confirmed.

At the moment it is expected that the game will initially be available for mobile platforms such as iOS and Android.