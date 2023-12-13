Can you imagine winning more than 4 million dollars and having to wait months to see the money? Well, if you had won The Squid Game: The Challenge, you wouldn't have to imagine it.

Netflix has achieved reasonable success with the broadcast of The Squid Game: The Challenge, the contest inspired by the tremendous Korean series that remains the most viewed in the history of the platform.

Following the premise of the series, 456 players faced each other in a series of children's tests that eliminated them until only one winner remained, who would pocket 4.56 million dollars.

Luckily for them, those eliminated were not forced to leave this world violently, although death was recreated on screen using devices such as firecrackers.

The fact is that The Squid Game: The Challenge came to an end on December 6, revealing Mai Whelanplayer 287, as the champion of this first edition of the reality show Netflix and as the winner of that important sum – which will be reduced when the Treasury encourages her to share, of course.

The winner of The Squid Game: The challenge has not seen a cent for 10 months

The Netflix show has had a quirk with its payment plan that Mai Whelan has had to deal with. Even though The Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed months ago, she won't see the money until now.

People notes this uniqueness of the contest: Mai Whelan was aware that she would not see a cent of the prize won in The Squid Game: The Challenge until the show had aired.

So it will be now when he can start spending his earnings—and receiving them—although he has made some purchases, as he told People.

Meanwhile, The Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed on Netflix for a second season, which may take advantage of the pull of season 2 of the series. serie from which it is inspired, which is expected to debut in 2024.