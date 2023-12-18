The Squid Game was one of Netflix's main productions a couple of years ago. With a story and a plot that we have never seen in a series on the platform, The South Korean project was an unparalleled success.

Although a few weeks ago we learned that a real contest produced by Netflix about the Squid Game would take place, there are many voices that now wonder if the Squid Game Season 2 will arrive shortly.

This is all the information What we know so far:

The new season will surely arrive in 2024. On February 26, 2023, Netflix shared the official poster for Season 2 of the series. “Gi-hun will come back and do something for the world.” These were the statements of the director of the series for this new season. The games we saw in the first season and other new ones will once again test part of humanity. Via

Casting of Squid Game: The Challenge 2 and cast news for the second season

We are not talking about the second season of the series, but we are talking about the Netflix contest inspired by the popular South Korean story. In fact, the company itself has already opened the deadline to register for the Squid Game: Challenge 2 and you yourself can choose to be part of the 456 players who will compete for a prize of more than 4.5 million euros.

To register for the contest you will have to comply with these requirements:

Minimum age of 21 years. Availability and flexibility of up to 4 weeks. Valid Passport No Labor Ties with producers

Through this link you can register yourself to try your luck.

But what has impressed the most is that with the arrival of this second installment of the contest, we have discovered new details of the cast that could have been confirmed for the second official season of the series. And according to Netflix, most of the actors who will appear in the second season of the Korean series will be completely new.

Confirmed Squid Game video game

The famous franchise from South Korea is enjoying an extreme moment of popularity, similar to what happened when the first season was launched in Netflix Two years ago. And it seems that the company does not want to stop at just this and create a contest based on the series. He also wants to make the leap into the field of video games. In fact, Netflix has announced that they are creating a Squid Game video game and that will be available for mobile phones at:

It will be part of the company's official games catalog and we can play for free if we have active Netflix subscription. It is also expected that the year in which it will be released will be 2024, although its window and specific release date have yet to be confirmed. You can see more information about the future video game here.

More details about the Netflix Squid Game special contest

In addition, before the premiere of the second season we will have a special contest on Netflix based on the popular Korean series. Will be called The Squid Game: The Challenge and it will premiere in a very few days, with the largest financial prize in the history of competitions worldwide. In our special article you have all the details.

What is clear is that this contest aims to revolutionize the current panorama and once again be the spearhead on the front line of the Netflix catalog. A catalog that was in low hours but that seems to be rising again with the return of one of the platform's most beloved original franchises of all time.

Here we leave you one of the news What else might you be interested in regarding the new Netflix reality show based on the popular Korean series. It is known that the prize that will be won by Winner of the competition rises to $4.56 million, the largest in the history of television game show entertainment.

A lawsuit against Netflix for alleged poor treatment of some contestants

Just a few days ago we learned that the Squid Game contest and Netflix itself is facing a class action lawsuit. The reason is simply due to alleged bad treatment by the competition management to some contestants, which ended with physical injuries and serious pneumonia. Responsibilities are being asked in a legal process that has tarnished the premiere of the contest on the platform.

We are still at the beginning of this legal process, and both parties will have to hold a corresponding trial to further clarify the situation in this regard. At the moment we already have the first 5 episodes of the contest, and until the first week of December we will not have the end of it available to see on the platform. A contest that is receiving all kinds of comments from viewers. An initial general sense of feeling described as “bittersweet.”

Squid Game 2 launch window

At the moment we do not have an official date or window for launch of Season 2 of the series. However, it is likely that throughout the first quarter of 2024 we will be able to receive new and interesting news, as happened a few weeks ago with the new season of Alice in Borderland.