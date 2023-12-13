Granblue Fantasy Relink brings a great collector's edition that can be yours. Pre-order the game exclusively at GAME to get all its content on February 1. This is all it includes.

Granblue Fantasy Relink It arrives on PS5 in a few months. If you want to prepare yourself in the best way to welcome the game, know that there is no better way than by getting the wonderful collector's edition.

Statue, art book and much more content can be yours with the Granblue Fantasy Relink collector's edition that you can now pre-order exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores. Follow these steps to get it:

You will first have to pre-order the standard edition of the game at GAME until December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Later you will receive an email offering to change your reservation to the Granblue Fantasy Relink collector's edition. What does this collector's edition have?

What does the GAME Granblue Fantasy Relink Collector's Edition include?

GRANBLUE FANTASY RELINK game for PS5. Statue of Proto Bahamut. Sword of Eos Keychain. Art book of more than 100 pages. Soundtrack CD with 12 songs. Pack of 5 postcards. DLC Item Starter Pack. Color pack 1-3 for the characters. False sword of the apocalypse. Custom box.

Granblue Fantasy takes place in the skies, a location full of floating islands. This adventure puts you in the shoes of a crew of sailors along with Vyrn, a young dragon, and Lyria, a girl with mysterious powers.

So now you know, do not hesitate to get Granblue Fantasy Relink through this enormous collector's edition exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores for PlayStation 5. Renew by reserving the standard edition until Sunday, December 17. On sale next February 1, 2024!

