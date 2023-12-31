English fathers will regret that they don't speak Dutch, because now they miss the opportunity to make a perfect dad joke: 'Ah, there is work on the bridge: that sucks.' You may see a bale of straw hanging above the River Thames in England. This is not a protest by dissatisfied farmers, but an old legal obligation.

In November you could last see a bale of straw hanging from London's Millennium Bridge. The bridge was worked on for three weeks and that is why safety nets were hung under the bridge. The Thames Statutes state that it is a legal requirement that there must be a clear indication that the passage is less high than normal. And this must be done with a straw bale.

It must be a noticeable bale

The statutes state: 'When the headroom of an arch or span of a bridge becomes less than normal limits, but that arch or span is not closed to navigation, the person in control of the bridge must on day from the center of that arch or span hang a bale of straw (which is) large enough (to be) noticed.'

In accordance with ancient tradition (and the Port of London Thames Byelaws) a bundle of straw is dangled from Millennium Bridge to warn shipping of work under the bridge (we’re not making this up, honest). Robert, from our rope access contractor CAN Ltd, does the honours. pic.twitter.com/UDEFfFsMLk — City Bridge Foundation (@CityBridgeFndn) October 17, 2023

The City Bridge Foundation of London calls it a 'centuries-old tradition' and a legal obligation. The foundation does not dare to say exactly how old the law is. There must be a bale of straw (and it must be real straw) hanging under every bridge over the Thames if the vertical clearance is reduced. By the way, the straw comes from a farmer in Essex, in case you were wondering.