GAME Stores has already launched its special Christmas offers that bring us a number of discounted games, console and computer packs, peripherals and many more products. All for a limited time!

Christmas is here and with it the opportunity to give a few gifts. If you are looking for games, consoles or PC Gaming equipment, know that special offers “It's Christmas in GAME” They have what you need.

Only until December 25th you can enjoy a torrent of discounts on many cutting-edge games such as Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Hogwarts Legacy and more in GAME and GAME.es stores. You can also get consoles and computers… even a ASUS ROG ALLY!

SPECIAL “IT'S NOW CHRISTMAS IN GAME” 2023 – CONSOLE and COMPUTER PACKS:

Pack PS5 Slim (Lector) + Assassin’s Creed Mirage por 579,99€. Pack Nintendo Switch OLED (color a elegir) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe por 369,99€. Pack Nintendo Switch (color a elegir) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe por 319,99€. Consola Xbox Series X por 419,99€. Consola Xbox Series S por 219,99€. Consola ASUS ROG ALLY por 699,99€. Ordenador Sobremesa Gaming GAMEPC R5650 – Ryzen 5 4500 – GTX 1650 4GB – 16GB RAM – 500GB SSD M.2 por 549,99€. Ordenador Sobremesa Gaming GAMEPC R5350 – Ryzen 5 5600G – RTX 3050 8GB -16GB RAM – 1TB SSD M.2 por 729,99€. Ordenador Portátil Gaming MSI Gaming GF63 12UC-690XES i5-12450H – RTX 3050 – 16GB – 512GB SSD – 15.6´´ por 749,99€. Ordenador Portátil Gaming Gigabyte G5 KF-E3ES313SD i5-12500H – RTX 4060 – 16GB – 512GB SSD – 15.6´´ – FreeDOS por 799,99€.

SPECIAL “IT'S NOW CHRISTMAS IN GAME” 2023 – VIDEO GAMES FROM €9.99:

2×1 promotion on LEGO video games of your choice (the cheapest one is given away) Mortal Kombat 11 (Standard or Ultimate Edition of your choice) (PS5, PS4) from €9.99. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, XBO, NSW) from €14.99. Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, XBO) for €14.99. Gotham Knights Special Edition exclusive GAME with extra content (PS5, XBSX) for €19.99. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NSW) for €19.99. Marvel Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition with extra content (PS5, XBSX) for €19.99. NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition with extra content and 10,000 VC Points as a gift (PS5, PS4, XBO, NSW) from €19.99. Red Dead Redemption II (PS4) for €19.99. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS5, PS4, XBO, NSW) for €19.99. Jumanji Wild Adventures (PS5, PS4, NSW) for €24.99. Endless Dungeon Day One Edition with extra content (PS5, PC, XBO) for €24.99. LEGO 2K Drive with LEGO figure as an exclusive gift GAME (PS5, PS4, XBO, NSW) from €24.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NSW) for €24.99. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (NSW) for €24.99. Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition with extra content (GAME exclusive edition) (PS5, PS4, NSW) for €24.99. WWE 2K23 (PS5, PS4, XBO, XBSX) from €24.99. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (NSW) for €29.99. Just Dance 2024 (PS5, XBSX, NSW) from €34.99. New Joe And Mac Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition with extra content (NSW) for €34.99. Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5, XBSX, NSW) for €39.99. Red Dead Redemption (NSW) for €39.99. Hogwarts Legacy Standard with exclusive GAME gift sheet (PS4, PS5, XBSX, XBO) from €39.99. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Special Edition with extra content (GAME exclusive edition) (PS5, XBSX) for €59.99.

SPECIAL “IT'S NOW CHRISTMAS IN GAME” 2023 – PC GAMING PERIPHERALS AND PRODUCTS:

SSD externo WD_Black P10 Game Drive 5TB PS4 – PS5 – XBOX – PC – MAC por 119,99€. SSD externo WD_Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox 1TB por 139,99€. SSD interno M.2 1TB SSD NVMe con disipador para PS5 por 99,99€. SSD interno M.2 2TB SSD NVMe con disipador para PS5 por 149,99€. Monitor Gaming Curvo MSI G245CV 23,6´´ – VA – Full HD – 100Hz por 99,99€. Monitor Gaming MSI G27CQ4 E2 – VA WQHD – 170Hz – Curvo 1500R – HDR Ready – FreeSync Premium por 219,99€. Monitor Gaming Curvo GAME M24GC5 24´´ HVA FHD 180Hz PC / 120Hz PS5 – XSX con Altavoces por 119,99€. Auriculares Gaming Razer BlackShark V2 X Blanco por 49,99€. Ratón Gaming Steelseries Rival 3 Wireless + Bluetooth – 18000 DPI por 49,99€. Teclado Mecánico Gaming MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile – RGB por 59,99€. Mando Krom Kexal (PC, NSW, ANDROID, iOS) por 29,99€.

Hobby Consoles for GAME

Platforms:

PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more