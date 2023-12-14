Spain is not having luck with its launches aboard the Vega rocket. In 2020, a poorly connected cable caused the deviation of the European launcher and the destruction of the Spanish SEOSat-Ingenio satellite, a €200 million project funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation. In October 2023, a new failure, this time in the deployment of satellites, caused the partial loss of the first Spanish satellite cluster: the ANSER mission.

Designed by the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) of the Ministry of Defense, the ANSER mission It was proposed as a set of three nanosatellites to monitor the quality of the rivers, reservoirs and lagoons of the Iberian Peninsula. However, the fundamental objective of the mission was to test for the first time the satellite cluster concept: a series of small satellites that fly together without using any type of propulsion, coordinating like a flock of birds and taking advantage of the aerodynamic effects of orbit. terrestrial low.

The difference between a cluster and a constellation of satellites, such as GPS or Starlink, is that the satellites of the constellations fly at a distance and in different orbits to provide the same service in a coordinated manner, while the satellites of a cluster, such as ANSER, They fly over the Earth from the same point to give an integrated data set. Each satellite has its role.

He failed deployment of the Vega rocket caused the disintegration of two payloads from different missions, including the ANSER-LEADER nanosatellite of the INTA cluster, as Arianespace confirmed weeks later. The other two Spanish nanosatellites, ANSER-FOLLOWER1 and ANSER-FOLLOWER2, ​​were deployed without problem.

The original idea of ​​INTA was that only the 'leader' would be contacted from the ground and he would act as a node to relay commands and telemetry to his 'followers'. However, all three satellites were equipped to communicate with controllers on the ground, so they were able to move forward with one of the orphan satellites playing the role of leader.

In general, much of what had been designed for three satellites can be tested with two. “For example, they will test the passive formation flying strategies with two satellites instead of three, which is still just as novel and beneficial,” César Arza, head of the INTA Mission Analysis Unit, told Xataka.

Without propulsion, satellites fly in a coordinated manner by moving inertia wheels and other moving components. Even impoverished by the loss of a satellite, this cluster concept remains a practically unexplored field, so any in-orbit test that validates ground simulations has great value for INTA's aerospace engineers.

A new leader on the way, with preferential boarding





The commissioning of the satellites has been challenging from the beginning, not least because of the loss of LEADER. INTA says on its website that it had a scare with the FOLLOWER1 after deployment, but was able to reproduce the problem on a ground backup model and send a software update to the satellite to solve it.

Two months later, the ANSER satellites are in good health, with their solar panels and batteries working as expected, and in contact with the antennas of the INTA base in Torrejón de Ardoz when they fly over it.

Even so, there are still problems to be solved and subsystems to be calibrated before the entry into service of the mission, which is expected in early 2024. “Initial tests to ensure that the satellites function as expected before their nominal operation is underway. being very demanding and at the same time very interesting because of all the challenges we are encountering,” admitted Arza.

In parallel with the system commissioning activities, it is being assembled a new satellite called LEADER-S which will replace the lost satellite. INTA says that it will be ready by the end of February, and that the European Commission has already reserved a preferential slot for them to launch in 2024 due to the failure in the previous launch.

Regarding responsibilities for the loss of the satellite, “the investigation continues and at the moment we have not received any official communication about the progress of said investigation from Arianespace,” said Arza.

The European Space Agency's Vega rockets are manufactured by the Italian company Avio and operated from French Guiana by the French company Arianespace. It is believed that the failure in the deployment occurred in the dispenser, a device attached to the upper stage of the rocket that is responsible for releasing the satellites at the indicated time. The dispenser is manufactured by SAB. Avio and Arianespace have been in divorce proceedings since November.

