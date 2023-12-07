We have news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! The date of the game’s last amiibo has already been confirmed.

In this case, it is the amiibo of Sora de Kingdom Hearts. This is what was shared:

Kingdom Hearts Sora amiibo for Super Smash Bros Ultimate launches February 16, 2024, marking the culmination of the DLC fighter pack for this Nintendo Switch game. Pre-orders for the Sora amiibo are not yet available in stores, but the product is listed on Amazon Japan and was available for pre-order in November 2023 for ¥2,116 (about $14 USD) in Japan. Bookings are expected to begin soon globally. The Sora amiibo was announced on September 14, 2023 during that month’s Nintendo Direct. He was part of the latest DLC fighter pack, revealed alongside the Noah and Mio amiibos from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

You can see it below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally and exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

