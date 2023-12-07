Nintendo in 2014 began manufacturing amiibo as figures that emulated those that appeared in Super Smash Bros.. Well, throughout the past decade it has released copies for each fighter who has appeared in Super Smash Bros. for 3DS, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U y Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and soon the collection will be completed.

The only amiibo that is missing from the fans’ collection is that of Sorathe character of Kingdom Hearts who was added to the game as the last DLC fighter. Its amiibo was announced last September and was anticipated to be available sometime in 2024.

When will the Super Smash Bros. Sora amiibo come out and where to pre-order?

Well, it didn’t take long for Nintendo to finally announce the precise release date of the Sora amiibo, as today it revealed that the figure will begin selling on February 16, 2024.

This means that it will then be that, after almost 10 years Following the original release of these figures, the Super Smash Bros. amiibo collection of fans around the world can finally be completed.

Unfortunately, Sora is expected to be one of the hardest amiibo figures to get your hands on. A few weeks ago at LEVEL UP we informed you that the pre-sale of the figure was available in Amazon Japanbut unfortunately the pre-orders were sold out and at the time of writing the note there are not available. In Amazon Mexico Pre-sales have not been released and are expected to appear weeks before the amiibo launch.

That said, we recommend joining the official LEVEL UP Discord, as we have a channel dedicated to sharing pre-sale offers and announcements instantly. This way you can find out immediately and be able to make your pre-sale when it is available in Amazon Mexico.

Below you can see what the Sora amiibo will look like.

How many amiibo do you need to complete your collection? Tell us in the comments.

