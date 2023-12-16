The Snow Society is the new film by JA Bayona, a survival drama inspired by real events and is shown only in art and alternative cinemas.

The Snow Society. SPECIAL/NETFLIX-PIMIENTA FILMS.

The plot takes the viewer to 1972, when Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes..

The Snow Society. SPECIAL/NETFLIX-PIMIENTA FILMS.

Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they will have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive..

The film will be available for a limited time in some theaters, before its release on Netflix on January 4.

The Snow Society

By JA Bayona.

With Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi.

Spain-Uruguay, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema Premieres The Snow Society JA Bayona Juan Antonio Bayona

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions