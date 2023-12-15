Technology and beer have come together in Barcelona, ​​welcoming an innovation that will be to the taste of everyone except the waiters. Bars in Barcelona may adopt a smart beer tapcapable of serving the drink and managing the payment without the need for anyone on the premises.

This device, a combination of artificial intelligence and robotics, is not just a smart and autonomous beer tap. It's a revolution in bars. Developed by San Francisco-based Pubinno, the faucet allows users to pay using credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and, surprisingly, cryptocurrency.

Pubinno landed in Madrid in 2022 in the famous 100 Montaditos franchise, and now extends its reach to Barcelona. With this move, the company continues its expansion into the third largest beer producer in the European Union.

With a screen above the tap, the user can enjoy a perfectly poured beer in a matter of seconds. It cleans itself and the system not only reduces waiting time.

Smart beer tap saves water, foam and reduces waiting time at large events

It also saves resources, precisely adjusting the amount of water and foam in each service. The platform is capable of generating savings of “up to 20% per barrel, allowing the amount of beer foam in each glass to be adjusted.”

In this sense, the smart beer tap has also “been developed to improve operational efficiency and save consumer waiting time at events with a large influx of peoplesuch as music festivals or fairs”.

Pubinno, collaborates with four of the top ten breweries globally and estimates transactions through its technology at 1,364 million euros. In addition, Pubinno ensures that its clients obtain notable profitability, with benefits amounting to 6.38 euros for every euro invested.

To date, the company has already dispensed one hundred million pints using its systems, in more than two thousand establishments spread across sixty cities on three different continents and has saved more than one billion liters of water, according to its data. Will the smart beer tap be the new way to drink beer in Spain?