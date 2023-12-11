Many Palestinian civilians are gathering near the Rafah crossing, the only active land passage between the Gaza Strip and abroad, which is located in the south of the Strip, on the border with Egypt. The humanitarian situation of civilians is increasingly serious: thousands arrive every day, obeying the evacuation orders of the Israeli army, but in many cases they have no food, water and shelters to take refuge in, and many sleep on the streets.

António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, warned on Sunday that the situation could soon worsen further if Israel and Hamas do not agree to a ceasefire. Guterres said he expected that “law and order in Gaza will soon completely break down due to the desperate conditions, making even minimal humanitarian assistance impossible.” According to Guterres, without a pause in the fighting the risk is that the Gaza Strip will see “a collapse of the entire humanitarian system”.

Many of the displaced arrive in Rafah from Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Strip, which the Israeli army began to invade on December 4 after having already invaded the north at the end of October. The city of Rafah is currently the safest place for Palestinian civilians, although not completely: it has not yet been invaded by land, but it has been heavily bombed by Israel.

The exact number of Palestinian civilians currently in Rafah is not known, although various estimates speak of tens if not hundreds of thousands of people. In all, according to the United Nations, almost 85 percent of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have had to leave their homes since the start of the Israeli invasion and are currently displaced in various parts of the Strip.

Regarding the dramatic situation of Palestinian civilians, on Saturday the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini wrote an editorial very critical of Israel in the US newspaper Los Angeles Times. He said that what he is witnessing is an attempt by the Israeli government to forcibly move Palestinians to Egypt against their will.

According to Lazzarini, if Israel continues like this, what will happen is that there will be “a second Nakba, and Gaza will no longer be a land for the Palestinians”. Lazzarini used the Arabic term which means “catastrophe”, with which the Palestinians refer to what happened before and during the war that Israel fought in 1948 with several Arab countries, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes . The war was later won by Israel.

The “Nakba” is remembered by Palestinians every year on May 15, one day after the foundation of the state of Israel, which took place on May 14, 1948. Following Israel’s victory, hundreds of Palestinian towns were destroyed and approximately 700 thousand Palestinians were forced to leave their homes and become war refugees.

Virtually every survivor of the Nakba has a story or anecdote linked to those days, and the origins of the Palestinian people’s problems are generally traced back to that date. Several Palestinian refugees who fled their homes between 1948 and 1949 still keep the key to their old home, and pass it from father to son.

