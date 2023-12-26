The recent arrival of “El Niñero” to Netflix has captivated the Latin audience with a fresh story full of unexpected twists. This Mexican series starring Iván Amozurrutia and Sandra Echeverria have broken stigmas about gender roles through a plot of love and comedy. However, upon reaching the end of this first season, fans are left wondering if there will be a second season.

The series follows the story of Cassa busy single mother who hires her friend Matt, played by Ivan Amozurrutia, to take care of their children in their absence. As the plot progresses, Cass begins to question if Matt He could be the right man to start a family again.

In the final chapters, Jimena, played by Sandra Echeverria, discovers the real reason why Gabriel (Matt) went to ask for a job at her house. RIt is believed that he is looking for information to save his father's ranch, which is in the hands of Jimena's company.. The plot is complicated by Jimena's prohibition on dispossessing more land and the revelation of how these situations are used to boost the political career of the protagonist's father.

The climax comes when Jimena's father appoints her as the new president of his company, reconciling with Santiago and putting an end to their differences. However, the The spark between Jimena and Gabriel remains lit, suggesting that the love story between these two characters is far from over.

The revelation of Jimena's new position opens the door to new business and personal plots. The series leaves viewers uncertain about the future of the relationship. between Jimena and Gabriel, as well as the question about how Jimena will handle her new role as president of the company.

So will there be a second season?

Although Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season, the clues left at the end of the first installment suggest that there is much more to explore in the world of “The Babysitter.” What challenges will Jimena face as president? How will the relationship with Gabriel evolve? The loose ends are there, waiting to be tied up in a new season.

