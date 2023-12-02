The Sims would serve as inspiration for the next Animal Crossing if the Nintendo franchise is encouraged to add some incredible features. The goal of this would be to give the franchise a new direction and incorporate interesting mechanics into the game. Nintendo simulator.

There have been several expansions that have brought fresh and original content to Animal Crossing, but we still often have the feeling that Nintendo’s game could be even better. And if to do so they have to take inspiration from great games like The Sims, it wouldn’t be bad if they did.

By this we refer, for example, to the expansion contents that have the Sims and that take us to environments and eras of all styles. From a more medieval environment, through fantasy kingdoms. This made a game that had always been based on current events receive totally new content and completely change the essence of the game.

By this we mean that Animal Crossing You could add content like this in your future games. For example, taking charge of a medieval village, progress in a fantasy kingdomor adapt our game to the time we want.

This could give an interesting twist to the franchise, which although has been improving title after title, sometimes feels very repetitive and not very innovative. With this we do not want to take away the merit that the game has for being one of the best sellers on Nintendo Switch, far from it.

We simply want to provide a window to a new possibility of franchise growth. Tell us what you think about it.