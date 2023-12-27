Homer always gets into a lot of trouble and never seems to run out of money. A crazy Simpsons theory explains why.

The secrets behind Homer's estate revealed! There is a theory about The Simpsons that reveals how the iconic head of the family manages to finance his lifestyle despite his eternal cash problems.

While the show has treated The Simpsons' financial woes with a comedic twist, one theory has brought to light the possibility that the family may not be in as financial trouble as it seems. It all rests on a passing joke from Season 8 that could change our perception of Homer's pocketbook.

He has a good job and a great entrepreneurial spirit.

More or less, a nuclear power plant employee can earn around $100,000 a year in the United States. In addition, you have tried different jobs and businesses that will have caused profits and losses that are very difficult to calculate. But that's not the important thing, since Homer is a millionaire. Where does his fortune come from?

In episode 2 of season 8 of The Simpsons, titled You Only Move Twice, the family moves to Cypress Creek, as Homer begins working for the eccentric and seemingly benevolent Hank Scorpio, whom he secretly planned to conquer. the world. The connection between Homer and his new boss led to a series of unexpected events, including Hank Scorpio gifting the NFL team, the Denver Broncos, to Homer at the end of the episode.

Denver Broncos in The Simpsons

The funny thing about the joke is that Homer despises the team because it seems like a small thing to him and at that moment, when the episode aired in 1996, the character could be right. But now, the franchise is worth billions more. Furthermore, there is no indication that he sold it so he probably still owns it.

Estimated value of the Denver Broncos since Homer became owner:

1998 – less than 200 million.2008 – 1,061 million.2016 – 2,400 million.2019 – 3,000 million.2022 – 4,650 million.2023 – 5,100 million.

So Homer can do all the crazy things he can think of. Since financially he will never do badly, since he is a millionaire.

The Simpson

