Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a new adventure focused on the Phandelver mines, an adventure book full of caves, dungeons and passages that will be a real challenge for the players. The fans of D&D can now discover the horrible plot that threatens the existence of Phandalin in Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, which is now available for purchase. A hardcover edition with a careful visual production.

Phandelver expands Phandalin surroundings

Phandalin is one of the busiest and most famous cities in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The city is located near the city of Neverwinter, on the Sword Coast, present and protagonist in the video game Neverwinter Night´s and it is also a location of great importance in the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which premiered in March of this same year (2023). Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is the perfect opportunity to bring the terrors of the caves and passageways around the city out of the darkness.

The factions are the second cornerstone of this adventure. The Harpers, The Emerald Enclave, The Zhentarim and The Lords of the Alliance They are once again the protagonists and give a lot of play when creating campaigns from the books. In the past, characters could position themselves and give more play if necessary to the campaign. The good thing is that this new adventure is divided into two very different parts. Belonging to one of the factions will be vital to be able to make use of the advantages that come with belonging or not belonging to them.

Through the exploration of caves, caverns and secret passages, clues will be added to the plot, which will make it vital to follow up on them to reveal the entire proposed plot. The ideal is to carry out the adventure with level 1 characters that evolve up to level 12which will allow both veterans and newcomers to quickly adapt to the increase in the level of the “dungeons”, dungeons distributed as complementary missions.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, Deluxe Edition

To play the adventure, Wizards of the Coast has put the same care that it has been putting into all the publications they are putting on the market. Yes ok Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse It seems that it will be the cornerstone on which to rest, Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is directly related to Planescape. The campaign style and what it offers mean that both adventures can complement each other perfectly. The six Planescape books plus the two from Phandelver represent a mammoth campaign and a challenge for masters and adventurers.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk It has everything necessary to run the campaign, always supported by the player, master and monster manuals. The best thing about this new book is the number of “dungeons” available, which increase in complexity and danger as the plot progresses. The giant, fold-out map at the end of the book is the perfect visual guide to Phandalin. A visual aid for those who venture to face the darkness that looms over the multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons.

Although it can be considered a continuation of The Lost Mine of Phandelver, this new adventure can be played independently. Above all because it represents a greater strategic challenge when facing the missions. The creatures, the puzzles and the challenges are huge, and the maps present the simplicity of the classic game but with the modern touch that makes team strategy necessary to advance the plot.

In conclusion Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk It is another addition to the current D&D multiverse, being able to use the portals of The Radiant City to give dynamism to the freedom of movement. Being able to choose which dungeons to complete to complete the tracks gives dynamism to the adventure, being able to integrate it into something larger makes level 12 an easily surmountable barrier. As an adventure for new players it is a delight, being able to face it without difficulties. Once again, Wizards of the Coast enriches the Dungeons and Dragons universe.