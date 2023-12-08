The government of Seychelles, an island state in the Indian Ocean, has declared a state of emergency due to widespread flooding and a serious explosion that occurred during the night between Wednesday and Thursday on its main island, Mahe. Three people died as a result of the floods which flooded homes, destroyed roads and caused landslides. 178 people were injured, most of them slightly, due to the explosion in an explosives warehouse in the industrial area of ​​Providence, near the capital Victoria.

The Seychelles are a rather well-known tourist destination: they are made up of 115 islands located off the eastern coast of Africa and have around 100 thousand inhabitants. The country’s authorities did not specify whether the explosion of the warehouse was caused by bad weather: in any case, the president of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, ordered the closure of schools and recommended the inhabitants of the islands to stay at home to facilitate rescue operations.