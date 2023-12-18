2023 is about to end and in our daily Xatakero life we ​​continue to encounter quite a few questions related to widespread myths about the battery of our phones. If you have to charge it to the maximum before using it, if it is harmful to use it at night, what about fast charging and if it should be used.

In this piece we are going to review some of the most common myths about the battery of our phones, so that you have a picture based on the most recent evidence.

I have to charge my phone before using it for the first time. This is, by far, one of the questions I get asked the most this Christmas season. This is advice inherited from many years ago, when the composition of batteries was nickel-cadmium. At that time, a full recharge of about eight/ten hours for the first time was usually recommended to calibrate the battery.

Today, with lithium batteries, manufacturers make it clear that it is not necessary. The batteries are calibrated at the factory and charging beyond 100% does not make much sense.

Charging up to 100% is harmful. This is a half truth. Current devices have a charging system that detects when we reach 100%. At that moment, the phone stops charging.

Despite this, the general recommendation based on the latest scientific evidence is that the battery has an ideal operating range to preserve its capacity: between 20 and 80%. Letting it go below 20% or go above 80% generates additional wear.

It is not very realistic to ask a user to live with a 60% battery, so the recommendation here is to charge it without worrying too much up to 100% and avoid it dropping below 20% as much as possible.

Fast charging destroys the battery. As the years go by, we have more evidence about fast charging. Despite this, research here is scarce and usually leads us in one direction: what most influences the useful life of batteries is not the speed at which they charge, but the temperature at which they do so.

Currently, the vast majority of phones have quite optimized chargers, which are responsible for collecting heat to dissipate as much as possible the temperature that the device can reach. We should not be overly concerned about charging quickly or not, we should be concerned that the device will heat up more than necessary.

The manufacturer says I can use fast charging 1,600 times. Another of the great myths that is not current comes from the manufacturers themselves. “I have read that I can do 1,600 cycles with fast charging.” Manufacturers usually put, along with the milliamp hour and charging power data, the cycles that the battery supposedly supports.

This is not true: manufacturers' battery tests do not reflect at what power it has been charged and, on multiple occasions, the battery is taken to external laboratories (outside the body of the terminal itself) to undergo certain tests.

This does not mean that fast charging is harmful in itself, but we do have to be clear that manufacturers usually hide the real data of X cycles at X maximum charging power.

It is better to charge cold. While heat is a direct enemy for our batteries, the appropriate temperature is far from cold. Manufacturers like Apple tell us about ideal ranges between 16 and 22°C. It is an estimated figure and almost impossible to maintain depending on the time of year, but just as a temperature above 30 degrees is not suitable for the battery, it is not advisable to charge in very cold environments either.

You can only use the original charger. One of the most unfounded fears when charging your phone so as not to damage its battery is that of using an unofficial charger. Although our phones have their own charging protocols from each manufacturer, there are some common ones such as QC or Power Delivery.

Any charger compatible with Power Delivery or QC is more than valid and, sometimes, they are even more efficient than those included by manufacturers. It is important to check what its maximum power is and if our phone works at its maximum under that standard.

If it doesn't last long it's because it's worn out.. If your phone's battery lasts less than when you bought it, it may be due to inevitable wear and tear over the cycles. However, the nature of the operating systems themselves can lead to confusion.

Each update usually makes your mobile have a heavier system, as time goes by you install more apps, more background processes, more wear on the internal memories… A factory format or keeping an eye on the applications you install may cause you Give a second life to your battery.

