There are some crazy allegations, and then there's the premise of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's brief legal battle.

That someone wants to take Netflix to court is not something that takes us by surprise at this point in life: the platform usually receives large lawsuits throughout the year, some with merit and others that end up dismissed.

Whether it is due to the contractual conditions that users receive from Netflix or for any of the series or movies that may infringe copyright, the company's legal department is not usually idle.

But let's go back to 2018, when one of Netflix's most beloved youth series was launched: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This version of the popular character Archie Comics follow Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she tries to cope with her human life with her life as a witch.

In addition to continuing her studies at the institute, Sabrina must learn to control her mystical powers in the Academy of Invisible Artswhich adorns its facilities with a large statue of Baphomet with two children admiring him. That statue is the basis for one of the most unique lawsuits Netflix has ever dealt with.

The Satanic Temple against Netflix: case closed

The main picturesque touch of the case is the plaintiff, the Satanic Templewhose co-founder, Lucien Greavescommissioned a statue of Baphomet in 2015 that, in fact, was used in protests by the congregation in Arkansas, when a monument to the Ten Commandments was going to be inaugurated—they were protesting because the monument violates the separation between Church and State.

When an almost identical statue appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Satanic Temple sued Netflix for copyright infringement, since they requested the statue from artist Mark Porter based on a specific image of Eliphas Levi made in the 19th century, as recalled in Collider.

The complaint demanded that Netflix and Warner Bros. Television pay $150 million. for violating copyright and, although the case did not go to the extreme, it was an issue that cost the platform its share.

Shortly after the lawsuit arose, it was reported that Netflix and the Satanic Temple reached an agreement in which the cult would receive 50 million dollars in compensation after it became clear, as shown by Lucien Greaves' publication on Twitter, which we left you above, that the statue came from the same place.

Come on, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina made Netflix reach a pact with the Devil, or with his most fervent followers. The curious thing is that the series itself and the ideals of the Satanic Temple have a lot in common, but they understood that the representation of Baphomet was harmful to their institution.