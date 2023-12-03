2023 says goodbye in a big way, whetting the appetite of lovers of science fiction series and adaptations of video games to the small screen. If Amazon Prime Video has just released the trailer for its version of the popular post-apocalyptic saga ‘Fallout’, which we can enjoy starting April 12 on the streaming platform, Paramount+ has done the same with ‘Halo’, the series based on the action-shooter game starring Master Chief.

Last night Paramount+ previewed the trailer for the second season and confirmed the date of its premiere: February 8. That will be at least the release date of the first chapters from the subscription service available in the US. At the moment, no details have been revealed about when the premiere will be in Spain.

The platform has not been deployed throughout Europe and a year ago the first season of ‘Halo’ officially arrived in Spain, with Spanish dubbing, in physical format, on DVD and Blu-ray. Later, however, SkyShowtime included the popular adaptation in the catalog of works with which it landed in Spain.

At the moment what Paramount+ has advanced is a spectacular trailer 97 seconds about the second season of the series, a look at the new installment that allows us to see characters, settings and, of course, large doses of action.

“Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity’s best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key for the salvation of humanity, or its destruction”, slides the platform together with the trailer.

The adaptation will once again feature Pablo Schrieber as the protagonist, along with some new signings and actors and actresses who repeat their roles.

Those for ‘Halo’ and ‘Fallout’ are not the only trailers left over the weekend, during which those for the second season of ‘The House of the Dragon’ and the fourth of ‘The Boys’which wanted to whet the appetite with a spectacular preview of the Amazon Prime Video superhero series.

