After the success of Five Nights at Freddy's and the confirmation of its second part, leaks have begun to arrive that advance the date of the start of filming and also provide details about the new story. In fact, in the last few hours a new filtration has revealed that FNAF 2 The Movie will have another protagonist.

FNAF movie sequel will give Jeremy Fitzgerald a lead role according to insider Daniel Richtman. This character is the protagonist of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the video game that serves as prequel to the first FNAF. This raises the question of whether its prominence will occur through flashbacks or if, on the other hand, he will share scenes with Mike Schmidt, which he shouldn't if they want to maintain the lore of the games and books.

The great mystery that this signing will solve will, of course, be its appearance. Nobody knows what Jeremy Fitzgerald is really like, since it has always been controlled in the first person. It remains to be seen which actor is chosen to bring it to life on the big screen and break the mystery like Josth Hutcherson did. Everything indicates that we will clear up doubts next year, when the official move begins.

