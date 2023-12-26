The Five Nights at Freddy's movie may have already given a crucial clue about its protagonist, which would resolve a big question about video games.

And the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's If you liked it, you will be happy to know that its sequel is already underway and may even have revealed the date on which filming will begin. In this way, the proposal of the best-known animatronics in the world of video games will continue in the film industry. It is still early to know all the details of this sequel, but what It may have already been revealed who its protagonist will be..

And you have to pay close attention to this information, because if it is true it will solve one of the great mysteries of the Five Nights at Freddy's saga video games. According to him insider Daniel Richtmanone of the most reliable in cinematographic matters, Jeremy Fitzgerald will be the main protagonist of the second film. If you have played the saga, you will know that this is el protagonista de Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, so it will be the first time that the character's appearance is seen, solving one of the great mysteries of the franchise. For the moment, logically, It is just a rumor, so we will have to wait for new information in this regard..

The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters would arrive in 2025

There is a lot of talk about the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie in theaters. The first details of the proposal assured that The film was scheduled to arrive in theaters at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025., but these plans could have changed. According to recent information, production of the film will not start as soon as expected, so it would be experiencing a delay. Thus, It is aimed towards the middle of 2025, at the earliest, for the premiere of the sequel in theaters, something that fits with what was revealed just a few hours ago. Therefore, we would have to wait another month to see the result of the work.

So, if this new information is confirmed, Everything indicates that the deadlines will be met for the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie to be available in theaters in 2025.

