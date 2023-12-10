After the tremendous success that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie obtained in 2023, it is normal that eyes are on its possible and almost unavoidable sequel. A few days ago, encouraging information emerged suggesting that we shouldn’t wait that long to see it, but unfortunately the wait will end up being longer.

Thanks to information from a reliable Five Nights at Freddy’s source, we learn that the sequel it would already be in development and its production would begin in very few months.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel would have been delayed

However, this weekend there was bad news for all fans of the series, as new information reveals that, although it was set to premiere in 2024the sequel suffered a change of plans and it will not be able to reach theaters that year.

This would happen because filming and other processes in the production phase would not start at the beginning of 2024, as planned, but rather later. As a consequence, the release of the film would be pushed until 2025in the middle of the year, according to the informant entom_dp.

The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s would be ready until 2025

It is important to make clear that Blumhouse Productions He hasn’t even confirmed the development of a new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. So there should be no talk of an official delay (production has not said anything about it either), but in any case it would be an internal one.

However, we remind you that the information comes once again from entom_dp, which has proven to be a reliable source regarding Five Nights at Freddy’s, so it is very likely that these details are accurate.

