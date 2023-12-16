It's very convenient and self-excusing to blame Geoff Keighley for that “please wrap it up” ai The Game Awards, for dodging the Israeli-Palestinian issue or not talking about layoffs in the industry. But do we really care about all these stories?

Geoff Keighley came to us twenty years ago with the promise of a show that was for video games what the Academy Awards – the Oscars – are for cinema. We believed him, because inside us for twenty years and perhaps even more we have suffered from seeing “video game” written with a lowercase letter while the “C” for Cinema seems so gigantic to us. We didn't have the slightest problem with the fact that the video game doesn't have an Academy, just as it doesn't have a Star System: on the cover there is the name of the development team and the publisher's logo, we removed Hideo Kojima's in the 2014 and it doesn't matter if it was postponed in 2019 for marketing reasons. And so Geoff Keighley gave us our Oscars, but without those names who exploit the Oscars to make their voices heard. At the TGA you can thank Marx when you raise a statuette, but no one can hear you scream when you lose your Intellectual Property.

The underlying problem is this. We desperately want to be seen as Hollywood, because Hollywood is something no one would call “for kids” and no senator would ever compare to drugs. Except that what makes Hollywood Hollywood is the personalities. You buy the ticket to see DiCaprio and Johansson, whereas in video games you buy because it's Mario, at most because it's Naughty Dog. Of course, there are exceptions – rock stars exist –, but when for some reason an author manages to emerge despite what the company executives want he ends up becoming a tool to be used. If I asked you what you think video games are, perhaps you would answer “art” or “culture”, but the truth is that very often you would be telling me a lie. For many of us, whether we admit it or not, video gaming is above all entertainment. At the same time, however, the word “game” is involved, and play, as we know, is childish, so we feel this need to raise the medium so as not to feel this sense of guilt, and the work is made more easy (certainly easier than understanding why this sense of guilt arises) precisely from moments like the TGA. The perfect photograph of all this sentiment is Josef Fares screaming “fuck the Oscars” on Geoff's stage: it simultaneously tells us players that we made it and becomes an emanation of the industry that celebrates itself, appropriating the enthusiasm and history of Fares himself.

This year someone started to see behind this mask. Inevitable, when you decide to allocate a lot of time to the new project of the aforementioned Kojima and (coincidences?) of the director Jordan Peele and then you find yourself asking to tighten when someone comes on stage who, in addition to collecting one of the statuettes that are the pretext of the evening he tries to say something, to remember a colleague who died less than a month ago. Other people have pointed out how the focus has since unsuspectedly shifted from the awards (now almost a MacGuffin around which the TGA revolve) to the trailers, with various categories awarded off-screen during commercial breaks and to be honest some extremely questionable nominations . But is it really so surprising that the audience of an industry that has its One True God in hype is connected to one of the thousands of live broadcasts of the event on Twitch essentially because he is interested in seeing Kojima's OD and not who takes home the Game of the Year? The categories are functional in creating the context in which the TGAs then thrive, because the discussions between enthusiasts about who is most deserving of GOTY status among Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 generate a lot of interactions and chatter translates into audiences, but eventually once the main category is removed, the rest of the show serves as a surrogate for E3. Much more so than Summer Game Fest.

The question to ask is who needs the whole bandwagon. Surely some developer makes a comeback from it, and that trailer of Pony Island 2 in the end perhaps for Daniel Mullins it is a way of affirming his name by staying out of the system after exploiting it anyway by having Inscryption published by Devolver Digital. But it is almost “collateral damage”, one of those authors mentioned above manages to escape but then in the end end up giving back at least what they receive, because Geoff Keighley, by giving space to Mullins, is in fact doing indiewashing with the same rules of engagement as two categories dedicated to this buzzword. The first to gain is obviously Geoff, who is increasingly a central personality when it comes to video game communication.

Today you are either Rockstar, Sony, Nintendo or another big name (and therefore have your own channels and your own events) or you have to go through TGA and Summer Game Fest to reach the general public. Which means that the price per minute for these two spaces is priced accordingly. More generally, it is the industry that benefits: at the end of the fair, hype is what places pre-orders, and holding the reins allows you to control the perception that the mass public then has of the industry itself and the names that make it up . The man in the street will never be interested in knowing how much Cyberpunk 2077 cost in terms of crunch. Right now he wants confirmation that in the end he did very well to buy it on day one (he even won an award after all!), and if whoever tells how things really are doesn't find space on stage the man in the street will continue to lead a existence where the problem of crunch does not affect him, and there is no problem of ethical consumption within the video game.

These spaces reward short memories, because if our memories are short then not only does Cyberpunk 2077 become a great story of redemption, but Sean Murray can repeat the same communication already seen behind No Man's Sky for the next Hello Games game, as in Vaas Montenegro's definition of madness. August 9, 2016 is very far away, one patch at a time we have forgotten all the empty promises and good cries just to get space on the covers of magazines at the expense of other developers. There is already talk of a planet the size of the Earth that is fully explorable and alive, we are not interested in the fact that Hello Games on Linkedin falls into the tier 11-50 employees (the latest data, updated to 2020, had 26). We like being able to believe in yet another dream and therefore against all common sense we believe in it despite the precedents, and the industry feeds on this desire of ours. These are the things we like to listen to and tell them about, not the reports on the 7,000 employees who remained at home this year alone while at the same time companies specialized in hindering unionization were hired of the workforce. Keighley simply took note of this by intercepting a question that is basically the same question, both from those who make video games and from those who buy them. It's escapism. We want it to be that way. The TGA tell it to us like this.

It is much easier to seek confirmation than to listen to doubt. Those little voices are uncomfortable, background noises to be eliminated with Spotify's auto-equalizer or at least to be covered with other voices, louder, more festive, more seductive. Incidentally also much less significant, but in the end who cares? The TGA are a Mirror of Erised in which we see reflected everything we have ever wantedand what we have always wanted is a huge organized party that distracts us from our problems, not something that blames us for those of others.

