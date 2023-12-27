Whether our Internet connections are secure depends on the encryption of the data that travels through communications networks. And to encrypt them, it is extremely important that the generated keys are random so that potential attackers cannot predict and figure them out. And if there is something random, it is the way lava lamps work. They know this very well at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is an internet giant. You may not know it, but this company provides CDNs (Content Delivery Networks) so that the data we access reaches our devices as quickly as possible, and also offers internet security services to companies and individuals. They have become an integral part of the network of networks, and in fact those responsible estimate that 16% of all global Internet traffic passes through their infrastructure.

Long live the chaos. This dimension means that this company takes the encryption of this data very seriously, and to do so they use a surprise component: 100 lava lamps that are arranged on the wall of their headquarters. The behavior of the fluids in these lamps is practically unpredictable, and that is what they want at Cloudflare, where for that section they are looking for entropy, which in other areas would mean chaos and disorder, but which in cryptography allows us to guarantee unpredictability.

Entropy wall. That's what Cloudflare calls that wall full of lava lamps. Generating random numbers is one of the most complex problems in the world of computing, and to try to achieve it, mouse movement is used in other contexts, for example. Here the company combines that randomness with data generated by two Linux-based machines, which they say allows “maximizing entropy by creating cryptographic seeds for SSL/TLS encryption.”

Neumann,PRNGs y Minecraft. In 1946 John von Neumann created the first pseudorandom number generator or PRNG, which started from a number (seed) to be used in an algorithm. The concept is crucial in many computing fields, and it is, for example, what is used to generate the worlds of Minecraft: if you use the same seed, you will obtain the same world in this video game, as its developers explained more than a decade ago.

Welcome to CSPRNG. This technique allows you to develop your Cryptographically Secure Pseudo-Random Number Generator or CSPRNG, a stricter system than a standard PRNG. Thus, an attacker cannot predict the results of the CSPRNG even with partial access to the program, something that makes it especially secure.

What if someone passes in front? A camera points at these lamps and takes photos at regular intervals. From them, completely random strings of numbers are generated that Cloudflare servers can use as a starting point to create that secure data encryption. Someone walking in front of the camera is not a problem. It happens constantly, and actually adds randomness to the system.

Silicon Graphics already had that idea. The prestigious—but now defunct—Silicon Graphics, which created a similar system called “Lavarand” in 1996. The system's patent has since expired, but from 1997 to 2001 a website was launched at Lavarand.sgi.com demonstrating the operation of the technique.

