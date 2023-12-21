Marvel shows the forgotten story of Nels van Adder, the first Green Goblin before Norman Osborn.

Green Goblin is a popular Spider-Man villain

Marvel is about to withdraw an important hidden secret about the deepest history of Peter Parkeras it reveals secrets surrounding the existence of the first Green Goblin of Marvel for more than 25 years. A Green Goblin older than even Norman Osborn, who is one of Spider-Man's most popular villains. However the Proto-Goblin It is not something new in the history of Spider-Man, but it is a pending plot line that Marvel has finally decided to explain.

The next comic series Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin will explore again the forgotten history of Nels van Adder, an associate of Norman Osborn who injected himself with the Green Goblin serum before Norman. These early tests transformed Nels into a monster that has never been seen since. Osborn Chemicals hired Nels van Adder to be his guinea pig. Subjected to an experimental formula, Nels became a huge monster who only wanted to kill. While George Stacy stopped Proto-Goblin from killing Osborn, the monster managed to escape without ever appearing again.

Since Nels van Adder simply disappeared, things have changed a lot for Norman Osborn and new details about the Goblin Formula have been revealed. The most important thing is that he has a curative factor awesomealmost unmatched, which has the potential to be able to resurrect them from the dead, while at the same time intensifying any violent impulse that is evident in them.

Proto-Goblin has several similarities with the behavior of the Carnage symbiote, which has been given new ties to the Osborn family in recent years. The Green Goblin version of Nels was produced before Norman stabilized the serum, making him the purest Green Goblin in the history of Marvel. Now, Marvel has plans for this villain with the announcement of this new story. The comic place in the early days of Peter Parker's career as Spider-Man so that fans can know what happened to him and why he has been missing for so many years.

This is the official synopsis:

Still facing the pain of his uncle's death Ben, Peter He will find himself entangled in a dark drama that involves his best friend's family: the Osborns. The story will close a plot thread that has been pending since 1997 and that involves Nels van Adder, the first test subject of the Goblin formula. NOrman Osborn is the Green Goblin you know, but he is not the original. It's time to meet the shocking secrets of the Proto-Goblin and his dramatic connection to the Osborn family! What role will Spider-Man play in this complex plot?

The comic Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin #1 will be released on April 3, 2024.

