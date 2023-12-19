Then there are the Lean angle sensitive traction control, adjustable to 8 levels and deactivable, and the wheelie control, adjustable to 8 levels and deactivable. The pilot can also choose three levels of delivery: Full (170 HP and direct throttle response), Medium (170 HP and smooth throttle response) and Low (115 HP and smooth throttle response). Full is combined by default with Sport riding mode, Medium with Touring and Low with Urban and Enduro. We specify “by default” because all the parameters of the various systems, coordinated by (and within) the four riding modes, can be modified by the rider.

Many of these devices exploit information from the Bosch six-axis inertial platform. The bidirectional electronic gearbox is also standard full LED headlight con cornering lights, help for hill starts and the beautiful 6.5” color instrumentation. Also present Marzocchi semi-active suspension, with calibration dedicated to each riding mode, completely customizable and with automatic adjustment of the monoshock preload: the suspension control unit detects the load (rider, rider and passenger, rider and passenger and luggage, etc.) and automatically adjusts the spring “mono”. The list of functions concludes with “minimum preload” and “easy lift”, also linked to the presence of electronically controlled suspensions. The first, which can be used when stationary and at low speed, allows the rider to reduce the shock absorber preload to a minimum, effectively lowering the saddle. The second instead reduces the effort needed to lift the motorbike from the side stand by setting the minimum hydraulic braking of the suspension when the ignition is turned on.