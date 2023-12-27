The heart of the Multistrada V4 Grand Tour yes chiama V4 Granturismo and is closely related to the V4 Desmosedici Stradale which equips the Panigale and Streetfighter. There are many characteristics that the two units have in common derived from the company's experience in MotoGP. The angle between the banks is 90° and the V is rotated backwards by 42° compared to a “perfect” L-shaped configuration, i.e. with the front cylinders parallel to the ground. The crank pins are staggered by 70° to have close firings two by two (at 0° and 90° and at 290° and 380°) and the crankshaft is counter-rotatinga solution that reduces the tendency to wheelie, the lifting of the rear axle and which has an advantageous influence on handling by reducing the overall gyroscopic effect.

The water pump is located between the V of the cylinders and the crankcase opens in a horizontal plane. The gearbox has six speeds and allows you to downshift and move to higher gears without using the clutch. Distribution is controlled by two silent chains. On the front bank it is the intake shaft that is moved by the chain and sets the exhaust shaft in motion; the opposite happens on the rear row.

The compression ratio is an impressive 14:1. Lubrication is forced, with semi-dry sump; the oil is not in the crank chamber but in another compartment. There is a three-stage pump, two recovery and one delivery, and the crank chamber is kept in constant depression. To reduce the heat transmitted to the rider's legs, when the engine is idling and the water temperature is above 75°C, the automatic deactivation of the rear cylinders.

The peculiar technical characteristics of the V4 Granturismo are many, developed in relation to one intended use oriented towards tourism. The most relevant, more than anything in relation to the history of Borgo Panigale, is the distribution with spring return of the valves. The Multistrada V4 was the first road Ducati from 1980 to today to do without the desmodromic valve control system (the last with a spring return was the GTV 350/500). This choice benefits the maintenance intervals. The valve clearance check is scheduled every 60,000 km (every 24,000 km on the Streetfighter), with the oil change set every two years or 15,000 km. Then there are throttle bodies (always elliptical and ride by wire) with a smaller section, equivalent to that of a circle with a diameter of 46 mm instead of 52 mm, and with a single injector instead of two. The ducts in the head are narrower and longer, the cams (which act on the valves through finger rockers) produce dedicated lifts and the valves (in steel) have a smaller diameter (33.5 mm in intake and 26.8 mm in exhaust versus the 34 mm and 27.5 mm valves of the Desmosedici Stradale). There are different pistons (the bore is 83 mm with a stroke of 53.5 mm. The displacement is 1,158 cc compared to 1,103 of the Desmosedici Stradale), the connecting rods, the crankshaft, the clutch and the flywheel, the latter heavier. The weight of the engine is 66.7 kg compared to 64.9 kg of the Desmosedici Stradale. The gear ratios include shorter first gears for the benefit of driving with a full load and off-road, and longer last gears, in particular the sixth, to contain the rotation speed during transfers. The oil sump is different compared to the Desmosedici Stradale and is shallower to the advantage of ground clearance when off-road. During the comparison between globetrotters, our test center recorded the following values ​​for the Multistrada V4 S: maximum crankshaft power of 173.5 HP at 10,000 rpm and maximum crankshaft torque of 135.4 Nm at 7,000 rpm /min. It is logical to assume that the Grand Tour has aligned values.