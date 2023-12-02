L‘Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition 2023 was born on the basis of the “standard” Norden 901, in turn derived from the 890 Adventure. Frame, subframe and swingarm are shared. The first, made of steel tubes, uses the engine as a stressed element. This means that the twin cylinder actively contributes to creating the stiffness of the whole. The swingarm is a double-arm in aluminium. The highly inclined shock absorber is operated without leverage. The bolted frame is made of a steel tube trellis.

The rims are spoked, tubeless, with anodized channel. The front measures 21×2.5”, the rear 18×4.5”. The original equipment tires are Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR in size 90/90 – 150/70.

The tank has the characteristic omega layout. Strangely, although the company’s technicians confirmed that it is identical to the one used on the Kappa, a capacity of 19 liters is declared compared to the 20 liters declared for the 890 Adventure. It is elastically fixed to the frame at four points and must be removed to work on the engine. Its particular development, which Mattighofen has been exploiting for some time on both rally bikes and globetrotters (we all remember the legendary 950/990 Adventure series), presents according to the company various advantages: lower the center of gravity and achieve, despite a high capacity, ideal ergonomics, with a narrow waist and the possibility of moving towards the front end without obstacles.

The suspensions, in the chassis, represent the main difference between standard Norden and Expedition. The first is equipped with partially adjustable WP Apex units that guarantee 220 mm of travel at the front wheel and 215 mm at the rear. The Expedition is equipped with higher-performance WP Xplor units, identical to those of the KTM 890 Adventure R except for the reed valve pack – modified for better comfort. The fork has 48 mm diameter legs instead of 43 mm, is fully adjustable and allows the wheel 240 mm of travel. Plates and steering pin are made of forged aluminium. The “mono” is fully adjustable, complete with compression adjusters for high and low speeds, and allows the wheel 240 mm of travel.

These differences affect some odds. Steering head rake and trail remain 25.8° and 106.9 mm respectively. While the wheelbase (from 1,513 mm to 1,529 mm), the minimum distance of the bike from the ground (from 252 mm to 270 mm) and the seat height (from 854 / 874 mm to 875 / 895 mm) increase. The declared weight increases by 10.5 kg and is now 214.5 kg in running order, without petrol. Our Test Center measured 202.8 kg unladen for the standard Norden, i.e. in running order without petrol. The actual weight of the Expedition could therefore be a couple of kg less than declared.

The increase compared to the “basic” version is due to the more complete equipment. The braking system, unchanged, is produced by the Spanish company (owned by Brembo) J.Juan and branded Husqvarna. At the front there are 320 mm diameter discs combined with four-piston radial calipers, at the rear there is a 260 mm disc with a two-piston floating caliper.