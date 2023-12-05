The mysterious X-37B orbital plane is about to embark on its seventh flight. Until now it had been launched aboard ULA’s Atlas V and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, but this time the Pentagon has contracted the most powerful rocket in operation: the Falcon Heavy.

Officially known as X-37B Orbital Test Vehiclethe plane operated by the United States Air Force and Space Force is already on the tip of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket for launch from Cape Canaveral’s ramp 39A.

The USSF-52 Space Force mission was scheduled for this Sunday, but SpaceX just removed the rocket from the ramp for unknown reasons, so the date is up in the air right now. The company apparently detected a problem during a static firing test of the rocket.





The X-37B orbital aircraft integrated into the cowl of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. Image: Space Force

Be that as it may, the seventh flight of the X-37B aircraft promises to be special. With its 27 Merlin engines, Falcon Heavy can carry heavy payloads to higher orbits than the Atlas V and Falcon 9, so the Pentagon may want to take the X-37B further than it has ever gone.

Little is known about the true purpose of this seventh flight (named OTV-7), but the Space Force mentioned in a statement that the vehicle’s testing “includes operating in new orbital regimes, experimenting with space domain threat detection technologies and researching the effects of radiation on NASA materials.

The X-37B was first launched in April 2010 and has accumulated a total of 3,774 days in space. In previous missions, the drone helped test photovoltaic and ground power transmission technologies, study the effects of long-term space exposure on organic materials, and launch a spacecraft designed and operated by Academy cadets. Air Force.

We know little about its supposed uses for espionage, since its missions are largely classified, but the long periods that the space plane spends in orbit are a clue. China has a similar aircraft: it was launched in 2020 and this year it completed a 276-day mission in orbit.

Imagen | SpaceX

