Christmas Day has arrived. And, with it, the time of year in which the tree begins to be the protagonist of any home. But, as we have more connected devices in our home, what if we don't have an outlet near our tree to illuminate it as it should? Don't worry, we have the perfect solution for you.

During recent years, the number of objects connected to our home's electrical network has not stopped growing: smart speakers, external monitors that make it easier for us to carry out our professional tasks, watch chargers, mobile phone chargers, external batteries. … Endless options that have caused a real challenge in the domestic sphere: finding a free socket to connect any other object. As usual this time of year the Christmas tree.

It is common to think about using power strips or extension cords that allow us to reach impossible places. But what if we told you that in your router you can have everything you need to no longer depend on a nearby outlet? Below we tell you everything you have to do about one of the most forgotten ports of this device.

The USB port of your router, the solution you need

If you look closely at your router, you'll probably notice that there's a port that you've never used and, in fact, you've wondered what it was for. Since normally we always associate this type of entries to use some type of external storage unit. We are talking about the USB port and the reality is that it can be very useful if we use it correctly. Like, for example, connecting the lighting of our Christmas tree. To do this, the only condition that our lights must meet is that they connect via USB.

Using it, we will not have to determine the position of our tree based on the available socket. In addition, we will not have to overload any type of power strip that we use often or any other similar device. It is enough to verify that our router has this port and, immediately, make the connection.

All types of uses

In addition to the Christmas tree, one of the most common decorative objects in our home, our router can be used to connect any other product that requires a connection to function. Such as a lamp, a tablet, a digital mac or any other product with similar characteristics.

Furthermore, it can not only be used to use decorative elements. But if we are running out of battery at the end of the day on our mobile, we can also use this input to charge our smartphone or our smart watch, as well as the powerbank or tablet. The possibilities it offers us are unlimited and surely this forgotten port can considerably simplify the classic problem of not having plugs nearby to be able to cover all our needs in this matter.